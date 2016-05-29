StyleCaster
Multiple Ear Piercings: 33 Cool Combinations to Copy

Multiple Ear Piercings: 33 Cool Combinations to Copy

Multiple Ear Piercings: 33 Cool Combinations to Copy
If you’ve been playing it safe with a single piercing in each ear lobe and perhaps the occasional clip-on ear cuff, it might be time to change your look. Right now Instagram is overflowing with snaps of stylish women flaunting multiple ear piercings—and we’re completely obsessed.

Next time you’re scanning Instagram, search #earpiercings and be amazed—and inspired!—by the cool ear piercings women are using to dress up their lobes. In the meantime, click through the slideshow for 33 cute ear piercings that are some of our favorite takes on the trend!

1 of 33

Photo: @micahgianneli

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: @vitafede

Photo: @zanitazanita

Photo: @edie_parker

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: @evafehren

Photo@weworewhat

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: @_amberjadecarter

Photo: @LeonYvonne

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: @micahgianneli

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: @jcolbysmith

Photo: @jcolbysmith

Photo: @_myonika

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: @jacquieaische

Photo: Leone Yvonne

Photo: @montaignemarketparis

Photo: @montaignemarketparis

Photo: @leoneyvonne

Photo: @leoneyvonne

Photo: @leoneyvonne

Photo: @jcolbysmith

Photo: @jcolbysmith

Photo: @jcolbysmith

@endoregirl

@svsilee

@jujutam

