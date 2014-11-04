StyleCaster
15 Next-Level Multicolored Fur Pieces

Overall, fur—both real and faux—made a strong showing on fall runways in various forms, but it was the use of bold colors that really caught our eye and, apparently, the eye of fashion girls everywhere judging by the surge of multicolored fur pieces we’ve spotted lately.

And while you might think the trend is entirely too glitzy (or too Rainbow Brite) for your taste, designers like Céline, Altuzarra, Fendi, and Roksanda Illincic have proven that there’s something decidedly modern and youthful about a statement-making colored fur piece.

Luckily, a mix of retailers more affordable than the aforementioned list have been doling out plenty of multicolored fur in the form of jackets that’ll look killer when paired with basics like blue jeans and combat boots, as well as clutches and other accessories that’ll give any fall look a fun, fashion-forward boost.

Here, we’ve rounded up 15 next-level colored fur pieces that we’re loving this season. Some could be considered investments, like Elizabeth & James almost-sold out Terra jacket, while others are fast-fashion buys that won’t set you back more than $50.

1 of 15

Multicolo Fox Fur Vest, $66; at SheInside

Splurge Item!
Elizabeth and James Terra Striped Rabbit & Coyote Fur Coat, $1,495; at Saks Fifth Avenue 

ASOS Faux Fur Color Block Long Scarf, $66; at ASOS

 

Hockley 'Asella' Rabbit Fur Fingerless Mittens, '$440; at Lane Crawford 

Splurge Item!
Shourouk Rainbow Fur Clutch, $2,268; at Farfetch 

Shrimps Faux Fur Daisy Clutch, $310; at Net-a-Porter

ASOS Faux Fur Jacket in Abstract Animal, $132; at ASOS

Sheepskin key chain by Marques Almeida x Topshop, $68; at Topshop 

FAUX FUR PATCHWORK THROW ON COAT, $178; at Topshop

Mine Furever Faux Bag, $48; at Nasty Gal 

Splurge Item!
Diane von Fustenberg Lolo Multicolor Fox Fur Jacket, $1123.50; at Neiman Marcus 

Faux Fur Jacket, $129; at H&M

Short Fur Coat, $129; at Zara

Misguided AMBER MIXED FAUX FUR JACKET, $94.98; at Misguided

Sophie Hulme Rabbit Fur Pom Pom, $16; at Matches

