15 Next-Level Multicolored Fur Pieces

Overall, fur—both real and faux—made a strong showing on fall runways in various forms, but it was the use of bold colors that really caught our eye and, apparently, the eye of fashion girls everywhere judging by the surge of multicolored fur pieces we’ve spotted lately.

And while you might think the trend is entirely too glitzy (or too Rainbow Brite) for your taste, designers like Céline, Altuzarra, Fendi, and Roksanda Illincic have proven that there’s something decidedly modern and youthful about a statement-making colored fur piece.

Luckily, a mix of retailers more affordable than the aforementioned list have been doling out plenty of multicolored fur in the form of jackets that’ll look killer when paired with basics like blue jeans and combat boots, as well as clutches and other accessories that’ll give any fall look a fun, fashion-forward boost.

Here, we’ve rounded up 15 next-level colored fur pieces that we’re loving this season. Some could be considered investments, like Elizabeth & James almost-sold out Terra jacket, while others are fast-fashion buys that won’t set you back more than $50.