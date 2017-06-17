StyleCaster
Share

21 Reasons the Mule Shoes Trend Isn’t Going Away Any Time Soon

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Reasons the Mule Shoes Trend Isn’t Going Away Any Time Soon

Lauren Caruso
by
21 Reasons the Mule Shoes Trend Isn’t Going Away Any Time Soon
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Every season, there are a few standout trends that take a while to pick up, then surprise us with their staying power: A few years ago, it was off-the-shoulder tops; then came the rise and sustained popularity of wide-leg pants. This time around, it’s the ever-popular mule shoe.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

The backless shoe trend could have just been a blip on the sartorial radar, but they had other plans: Mules ascended to trend-status around this time last year, and given the near-dozens of iterations that have popped up to stay weather-appropriate (see: flat mules, chunky-heeled mules, double-strap mules, and even closed-toe mules for winter days when putting on booties for the fourth week in a row was just too much to ask), it seems they’re here to stay.

Ahead, shop our favorite timeless mule shoe styles—no matter your budget.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
best mule shoes-topshop dixy blue mule clog

Topshop Dixy Mule Clog, $48; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
best mule shoes-Mari Giudicelli Leblon Mules

Mari Giudicelli Leblon Mules, $935; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
best mule shoes-Rachel Comey Simone Woven Wedge Mules

Rachel Comey Simone Woven Wedge Mules, $498; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
best mule shoes-Moderware Mule

Modernwave Mule, $144; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept
best mule shoes-Fendi Embellished Leather Mules

Fendi Embellished Leather Mules, $650; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
best mule shoes-Schutz D'ana Mule

Schutz D’ana Mule, $190; at Schutz

Photo: Schutz
best mule shoes-Zara Leather Mules with Frill

Zara Leather Mules with Frill, $49.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara
best mule shoes-Oak + Fort Mustard Mule

Oak + Fort Mustard Mule, $68; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
best mule shoes-Mango Leather-Wrap Sandals

Mango Leather-Wrap Sandals, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
best mule shoes-Recto Bicolor Square Toe Mule

Recto Bicolor Square Toe Mule, $431; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept
best mule shoes-bold it out

Bold It Out, $280; at Parme Marin

Photo: Parme Marin
best mule shoes-Aldo Yaessi Mule

Aldo Yaessi Mule, $80; at Aldo

Photo: Aldo
best mule shoes-LOQ

LOQ Ines Heels in Yute, $470; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
best mule shoes-Gray Matters Lara Mules

Gray Matters Lara Mules, $450; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
best mule shoes-Pixie Market Brown Square Toe Mule

Pixie Market Brown Square Toe Mule, $189; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
best mule shoes-Raffia Lucite Heel

Raffia Lucite Heel, $98; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
best mule shoes-Crosswalk Metallic Opalo Mule

Crosswalk Metallic Opalo Mule, $167; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
best mule shoes-Everlane the Day Mule

Everlane The Day Mule, $120; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
best mule shoes-Mansur Gavriel Elegant Mules

Mansur Gavriel Elegant Mules, $475; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
best mule shoes-Charlotte Olympia Verdant Mules

Charlotte Olympia Verdant Mules, $423; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch
best mule shoes-Forever21 Faux Suede Mesh Mules

Forever21 Faux Suede Mesh Mules, $28; at Forever21

Photo: Forever21
best mule shoes-Zara Silver-Toned Mules

Zara Silver-Toned Mules, $49.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara
best mule shoes-LOU.EARL Avon Leather Sandals

LOU.EARL Avon Leather Sandals, $368; at LOU.EARL

Photo: LOU.EARL
best mule shoes-Vagabond Katlin Mule

Vagabond Katlin Mule, $99.95; at Asbury Skies

Photo: Asbury Skies
best mule shoes-suede pointed heeled shoes

Suede Pointed Heeled Shoes, $168; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Summer's Biggest Nail Polish Trend Is So Ugly—But We Love It

Summer's Biggest Nail Polish Trend Is So Ugly—But We Love It
  • best mule shoes-topshop dixy blue mule clog
  • best mule shoes-Mari Giudicelli Leblon Mules
  • best mule shoes-Rachel Comey Simone Woven Wedge Mules
  • best mule shoes-Moderware Mule
  • best mule shoes-Fendi Embellished Leather Mules
  • best mule shoes-Schutz D'ana Mule
  • best mule shoes-Zara Leather Mules with Frill
  • best mule shoes-Oak + Fort Mustard Mule
  • best mule shoes-Mango Leather-Wrap Sandals
  • best mule shoes-Recto Bicolor Square Toe Mule
  • best mule shoes-bold it out
  • best mule shoes-Aldo Yaessi Mule
  • best mule shoes-LOQ
  • best mule shoes-Gray Matters Lara Mules
  • best mule shoes-Pixie Market Brown Square Toe Mule
  • best mule shoes-Raffia Lucite Heel
  • best mule shoes-Crosswalk Metallic Opalo Mule
  • best mule shoes-Everlane the Day Mule
  • best mule shoes-Mansur Gavriel Elegant Mules
  • best mule shoes-Charlotte Olympia Verdant Mules
  • best mule shoes-Forever21 Faux Suede Mesh Mules
  • best mule shoes-Zara Silver-Toned Mules
  • best mule shoes-LOU.EARL Avon Leather Sandals
  • best mule shoes-Vagabond Katlin Mule
  • best mule shoes-suede pointed heeled shoes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share