Mulberry’s Fall 2011 Ad Campaign Is All Sorts Of Amazing

As hard as it is to believe, that time of year is upon us once again: the Fall 2011 ad campaigns have begun to slowly roll out. The Mulberry ads are some of the first that we’ve come across for the season, and they’re setting the bar pretty high for the rest of fashion’s luxury brands.

Just like its Spring 2011 ads that starred Lindsey Wixson, the British label tapped Tim Walker to shoot the fantastical campaign, which features Tati Cotliar, Julia Saner, a baby fox and some to die for handbags. The photographer is known for his romantic, whimsical settings, and the models seem to be standing in a gigantic bedroom-turned-bird’s nestblue speckled eggs included.

Check out the preview image above and click the link below to see all of the photos!

Images via Bagaholicboy

