Mulberry Releases Next Installment Of “Del Rey” Bag

Love her or hate her, Lana Del Rey has certainly made an impression on the fashion crowd. Many were up in arms when the original news of Mulberry’s choice to name their next series of bags after her. While previous celebrities such as Alexa Chung seemed like a more natural choice, the Del Rey has definitely created some waves – and profit.

Mulberry just released its next installment of the Del Rey bag, notably in a limited edition Black Ostrich finish. A corresponding video also released by the brand reveals the craftsmanship that is dedicated to the construction of these It-bags, appropriately accompanied to a backdrop of a Lana Del Rey song.