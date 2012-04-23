We’d Like Our Art With A Side Of Mulberry, Please

Step aside, Lana Del Rey, ’cause Mulberry has a new bag on the way and we’re actually quite keen on it, humble as it may be. For the first time ever, the Frieze Project will be hosting a show right here on New York’s Randall’s Island from May 4th to 7th. For those who don’t know, the Frieze Project is a non-profit organization that curates Frieze Art Fairs that put the spotlight on up-and-coming artists — oh, and they have a pretty rad magazine too.

The New York fair will include a nice large dose of Mulberry, which means we’ll definitely be attending. Georgia Fendley, Mulberry’s brand director, seems to think it’s a pretty natural progression for the Mulberry brand to carve out a space for itself in this three-day-long art extravaganza, telling WWD, “Fashion’s love affair with art is nothing new.”

The design house will offer complimentary totes (pictured above) along with newspapers and a map of the installations that will occupy Randall’s Island. And of course, no fashion event would be complete these days without a little appearance by Lana Del Rey herself — the singer will perform at a dinner for the event on May 4th.

We love that Mulberry is working to remind us all that fashion is a part of the art world, and with the Met Gala fast approaching, all eyes will be on the relationship between these two creative spaces.

