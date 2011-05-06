Mulberry Celebrates 40 Years with a Book and a Tea Party

There is something undeniably fascinating about getting to peek into the lives and stories of the icons we admire from afar. From online image galleries that take us on tours of the not-so-humble abodes of our favorite celebs to the slew of reality TV shows that exist just to follow them around with cameras, there are countless ways to feel like an insider when it comes to your favorites of the fabulously famous. For the fashion-focused among us, this extends to include the designers and brands that we obsess over daily.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Mulberry has debuted a book filled to the 480-page brim, with photos that capture an intimate glance of the inner workings of he English fashion label. Mulberry, the book, offers a candid view of every aspect of the company, from its factory to its fashion shows, including some behind-the-scenes looks at Creative Director Emma Hill and Mulberry muses like Lindsey Wixson and Olivia Palermo, all through the lens of photographer Venetia Dearden.

Mulberry is a quintessentially British brand, so they fted the big 4-0 book release/anniversary party accordingly with a tea party. Held at their new store on Bond Street in London, the event boasted all the same whimsical charm and feminine detailing that make Mulberry so exquisite. Click through the slideshow for images from the tea party celebration and for a sampling of the whats inside the new book.

Mulberry retails at $90 and is available for purchase through the online store at Mulberry.com.

All photos courtesy of Mulberry.