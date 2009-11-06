Mulberry Bags Expands into Collaboration with Apple for Laptop Bags

The British luxury fashion brand Mulberry, established in 1971 and known for their shoes, handbags, and accessories, is collaborating with Apple to create laptop bags. Although Mulberry is pricey, the quality of leather used makes it worth sacrificing one month’s rent. Their clients are looking for understated luxury and solid craftsmanship.

The stylish and practical nine-piece collection can be found on Mulberry‘s website. There are bags for your MacBook (which can even double as chic clutches), iPod Touch, and iPhone, ranging in price from $250 to $1195. The iconic Bayswater style is featured in this rare collaboration, in black patent leather. For those a little more daring, the Bayswater MacBook sleeve comes in a coral leopard print.

Starting November 1, this unique collection will be available in UK Mulberry stores and on Apple’s European website. Starting December 1, it will be accessible on Mulberry‘s website, but you can sign up now to be notified when the particular item is available and to be placed on the waitlist.