Meet Mulberry’s New Must-Have Bag, Bryn

We’re pretty much obsessed with every bag Mulberry has and their newest edition is taking our obsession to entirely different level. Let’s hear a warm welcome for Bryn, the newest edition to the Mulberry family!

Simple and chic like the bags before it, Mulberry hopes the bag will get as much attention as the Alexa and the Del Rey. Inspired by the classic men’s satchel Brynmore, the bag includes a triple Postman’s lock, a top handle and a crossbody strap. The bag has already been seen on Alexa Chung and Keira Knightley, and you can rest assured other celebs will be rocking it too.

The bag comes in regular and small sizes and in classic oak leather, flame or black shiny grain leather, black pebbled haircalf and petrol velvet print grain leather. Toss your old bag to the side because Bryn will be available online and in stores July 16.