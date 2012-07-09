Mulberry has just added a new It bag to it's collection and it's sure to be just as big a hit as the others.
StyleCaster
Share

Meet Mulberry’s New Must-Have Bag, Bryn

What's hot
StyleCaster

Meet Mulberry’s New Must-Have Bag, Bryn

Sydney Scott
by
Meet Mulberry’s New Must-Have Bag, Bryn
6 Start slideshow

We’re pretty much obsessed with every bag Mulberry has and their newest edition is taking our obsession to entirely different level. Let’s hear a warm welcome for Bryn, the newest edition to the Mulberry family!

Simple and chic like the bags before it, Mulberry hopes the bag will get as much attention as the Alexa and the Del Rey. Inspired by the classic men’s satchel Brynmore, the bag includes a triple Postman’s lock, a top handle and a crossbody strap. The bag has already been seen on  Alexa Chung and Keira Knightley, and you can rest assured other celebs will be rocking it too.

The bag comes in regular and small sizes and in classic oak leather, flame or black shiny grain leather, black pebbled haircalf and petrol velvet print grain leather. Toss your old bag to the side because Bryn will be available online and in stores July 16.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Mulberry Bryn Bag

Bryn in Black Pebbled Haircalf

Photo: KCD Wordwide/

Bryn in Black Shiny Grain

Photo: KCD Worldwide/

Bryn in Flame Shiny Grain

Photo: KCD Worldwide/

Bryn in Oak Natural Veg Tan

Photo: KCD Worldwide/

Bryn in Petrol Velvet Print Grain

Photo: KCD Worldwide/

Next slideshow starts in 10s

First Look: NARS’ Fall 2012 Makeup Collection

First Look: NARS’ Fall 2012 Makeup Collection
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share