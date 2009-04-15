MUJI Online – Get Excited.

If you ever come over to my apartment, you might find it a little bare…boring is actually a better word. I’m pretty minimal and I try to show some restraint since I live in a box New York City apartment. I’m always amazed how the most basic, non-branded, utilitarian things in my apartment are the ones that get the most attention. My secret to keeping my home life clean and simple? Muji. It is literally my one stop shop for everything. And now that Muji is selling their goods online, you can stop stealing my stuff. You know who you are.

Muji.us – The notebooks are my fav.