Mugler Opened The Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore Last Night Sans Lady Gaga

The Audi Fashion Film Festival in Singapore kicked off last night in the Southeastern Asian city-state, thanks to some help from French label Mugler and their creative genius Nicola Formichetti. Mugler was the first show of the 4-day fashion festival, which saw Thierry, Nicola and company send down their sculptured designs from the women’s Autumn/Winter 2012 collection, as seen in Paris a few months prior.

Digging through the photos and video footage of last night’s presentation, I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t hoping to see a surprise cameo from Nicola’s BFF Lady Gaga, who stole the show by appearing on the catwalk during Mugler’s Fall/Winter 2011 showing back in Paris last year. With Lady Gaga currently in Asia as well for her Born This Way tour, it really didn’t seem that unlikely that Mother Monster would pop up one way or another.

But alas, as the photos and video will tell you, Gaga was nowhere to be seen, though we did manage to spot fellow New Yorkers The Misshapes hanging out in the front row (who, by the way, played at the after party).

See photos from last night’s presentation in the gallery above, and/or feel free to check out this video footage we’ve found down below: