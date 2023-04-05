StyleCaster
The Best Items To Shop From The 80s-Inspired Mugler H&M Collection

Photo: Lengua/Courtesy of H&M.

Name your favorite celebrity. There’s a good chance that they’ve worn a Mugler creation. Iconic names like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian (just to name a few), have worn Mugler designs for their biggest moments whether that be on stage or on a red carpet. Mugler, the fashion and fragrance brand created by designer Thierry Mugler in the 1970s, is known for dramatic, feminine silhouettes—that often come at a couture price point. If you’re like me and have been eyeing Mugler designs from a distance, now is your chance to own a Mugler piece at a more reasonable price point. The Mugler H&M collection has finally been unveiled and is set to hit hm.com and select H&M stores on May 11.

The Mugler H&M collection features both men’s and womenswear along with genderfluid pieces and accessories. If you’ve been a fan of Mugler, you’ll immediately recognize signature elements in the collection. Most notably in the womenswear collection, you’ll see the brand’s signature exposed spiral seams running along bodysuits, body-con dresses and denim pieces. The multi-seam catsuit is a celebrity favorite and has been worn multiple times by Dua Lipa throughout her Future Nostalgia Tour.

The womenswear collection also includes strong shoulder tailoring and cinched corset waists. Short, fitted dresses dominate the womenswear line and are sure to become a going-out staple for the fashion crowd this summer.

Many of the menswear pieces mimic the silhouettes of the womenswear line with oversized blazers, corset tank tops and long leather jackets. Most of the menswear pieces can easily be worn with the womenswear collection so don’t hesitate to shop both sections when the collection goes live.

“This collection is a watershed moment for the house of Mugler – a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces that we are beloved for today,” Says Casey Cadwallader, the Creative Director of Mugler. “The collaboration includes many of our signatures, from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim and beautiful, bold jewellery and accessories.”

It’s hard to choose a favorite piece from the collection but if you’re planning on shopping the drop, I highly recommend going in with a strategy. The price point for the collection ranges from $49.99 to $749.  Previous designer collections at H&M have sold out quickly—the Mugler collection will probably be no exception. Keep scrolling for the pieces we’re eyeing before the official May 11 release date.

 

A Pink Mini Dress

A gloved pink mini dress with exposed seam tights.

A Leather Trench

A long leather Matrix-style trench coat.

A Suit Set

A blush pink suit set with the famous Mugler star detailing.

A Classic Denim Style

A classic pair of Mugler spiral jeans with an oversized logo belt.

A Layered Look

The ultimate dress and leggings combo.

A Signature Catsuit

The spiral-seamed catsuit with mesh cutouts is a celeb favorite.

A Little Black Dress

The perfect little black wrap dress for special occasions.

A Cut-Out Bodysuit & Mini Skirt

This sleek take on a monokini paired with a flouncy micro mini skirt.

 

A Neon Yellow Statement Dress

A bright body-con dress with an asymmetrical shoulder cut-out.

An Untraditional Suit

A wide-cut yellow suit with strong shoulders and tailored pants.

