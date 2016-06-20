What Gigi, Hailee, and More Wore to the Much Music Video Awards

For those of you who aren’t familiar—which is to say, I’m guessing, those of you who didn’t grow up in Canada—the Much Music Video Awards are basically the Canadian version of the VMAs. Held every year in Toronto, the awards show celebrates the best in music videos, attracting homegrown stars (Justin Bieber, Drake) as well as celebs from south of the border. It’s also held outdoors and open to the public—I grew up in the city and waiting for hours for wristbands was practically a mandatory activity in high school.

Co-presented for the first time this year by iHeartRADIO, tonight's show is bound get to some buzz in your social media feeds, since Gigi Hadid is hosting. Already she's scored some points—at least as far as I'm concerned—with her very patriotic red pantsuit and matching lipstick.