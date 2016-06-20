StyleCaster
Share

What Gigi, Hailee, and More Wore to the Much Music Video Awards

What's hot
StyleCaster

What Gigi, Hailee, and More Wore to the Much Music Video Awards

by
What Gigi, Hailee, and More Wore to the Much Music Video Awards
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

For those of you who aren’t familiar—which is to say, I’m guessing, those of you who didn’t grow up in Canada—the Much Music Video Awards are basically the Canadian version of the VMAs. Held every year in Toronto, the awards show celebrates the best in music videos, attracting homegrown stars (Justin Bieber, Drake) as well as celebs from south of the border. It’s also held outdoors and open to the public—I grew up in the city and waiting for hours for wristbands was practically a mandatory activity in high school.

MORE: A Complete Guide to Gigi Hadid’s Flawless Style

Co-presented for the first time this year by iHeartRADIO, tonight’s show is bound get to some buzz in your social media feeds, since Gigi Hadid is hosting. Already she’s scored some points—at least as far as I’m concerned—with her very patriotic red pantsuit and matching lipstick. Click through to see the look, along with what strong>Hailee Steinfeld, Lucy Hale, and more wore on the MMVA red carpet, and watch the show live starting at 9 p.m. EST on the Much Music website.

MORE: Here’s Justin Bieber Falling Off Stage in the Middle of a Show in Canada

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Gigi Hadid in a Mugler suit, Fallon choker, and Lynn Ban rings

Photo: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld in Rodarte

Photo: Getty Images

Lucy Hale in Anita Ko jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin in a Kayat dress and H.Stern jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Benson

Photo: Getty Images

Amber Rose

Photo: Getty Images

Bethany Mota in Self Portrait

Photo: Getty Images

Fifth Harmony

Photo: Getty Images

Lilly Singh

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Elisabetta Franchi

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Uel Camilo

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in a Dion Lee wetsuit and Hailey Baldwin in Alexandre Vauthier

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in August Getty Atelier

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Bridesmaid Dresses Perfect for Any Beach Wedding

21 Bridesmaid Dresses Perfect for Any Beach Wedding
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share