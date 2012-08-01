A Look Back At MTV’s Trailblazing Reality Shows

Unless you’ve been locked in a basement for the past couple of weeks, you know that the Olympics are going on. And while we’re all about patriotism and good old healthy competition, some of us at the office are a little bit sick of them already.
So what’s the cure for the Olympics blues? Looking forward to the great fall television programming coming our way, of course! There are plenty of quality options on the horizon — and more importantly, a lot of trashy and entertaining reality shows. Alarmingly young bride (and master of alliteration) Courtney Stodden is finally getting her chance to shine in front of the cameras, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle will be vamping for the E! cameras, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner will continue in their family’s footsteps with a show of their own. And that’s just the beginning.
But these would not even be a possibility without the trailblazing efforts of MTV, who, once they decided they were done with music videos, decided to pioneer the reality television movement. Yes, “The Real World” did sort of start it all, but MTV has had plenty of other gems. Coincidentally, it also happens to be the network’s 31st birthday!
So in honor of the little network that could, click through the gallery above for MTV’s most influential shows and what wouldn’t be on the air without them.
"Laguna Beach": "Laguna Beach" was not simply a show about pretty rich kids running around Orange County. It was a whole lot more. Inspired by the FOX smash "The OC," "Laguna Beach" allowed all of American to enter and analyze a world of gaudiness and privilege. Viewers were hooked, and it undoubtedly inspired Bravo's first foray into "Housewives" territory with "Real Housewives of Orange County." We all know what happened after that. So next time you're watching some lunatic flipping over a table on television, you should send a thank you note to Lauren Conrad for helping to make it all possible.
"True Life": Before "Intervention" there was "True Life." MTV's documentary series exposed the lives of different groups of people who shared a common bond, be it crystal meth addiction or desire to get plastic surgery. Since "True Life" hit the airwaves, there have been numerous copycats. Somehow, "True Life" remains one of the grittier shows we've seen to date.
"Cribs": "Cribs" was a postmodern "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" that took us into the homes of people with extraordinary wealth who loved showing it off. This type of format became incredibly popular, and to this day, it is rare to not see an episode of "Housewives" that doesn't employ the casual "Welcome to my home, here is my closet and 300 pairs of Louboutins" feel that "Cribs" created.
"The Hills": "The Hills" was a fascinating commentary on modern celebrity, with paparazzi following the cast as they shot scenes (before "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" depicted that). Everyone became a household name, and some of the cast (like Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port) went on to major things as a result.
"Rich Girls": Without "Rich Girls," there certainly wouldn't be such a fascination with the young and affluent (at least on reality TV). Ally Hilfiger (spawn of Tommy) and Jaime Gleicher ran around New York City (and Greece, Nantucket and the Hamptons, to mention a few) with unlimited credit cards and possibilities. The girls smoked cigarettes and drank wine on national TV without a care in the world and were outrageously honest about who they were and where they came from. The girls are no longer friends, and Ally is a fashion designer, while Jaime is an outspoken SoulCycle addict.
"Teen Mom": An often sad but somewhat poignant show, "Teen Mom" reminds many of us of the situations that many young women are faced with. While some of the ladies handle themselves with grace, others flaunt their drug problems, abusive relationships and inability to be fit parents. This has led to numerous magazine covers and fame for the cast of "Teen Mom," which in turn makes us question if MTV had gone too far with the program. It's hard to say if it's exploitation or not, but it's certainly significant.
"Jackass": MTV conquered the young male market with "Jackass," which depicted a group of friends doing incredibly stupid stunts and often suffering the consequences. A slew of spin-offs and movies make it apparent that this show resonated with a large population of misunderstood kids who just wanted to have a good time. Okay, maybe we're overanalyzing it. Maybe people just really enjoy being pushed over while trapped in a filthy porta-potty.
"Making the Band": The difference between the bands on "Making the Band" and many other competition shows is that some of these groups actually made it. Under the guidance of Diddy, we watched people compete for the spotlight. Train wrecks like Danity Kane ended up topping the charts, and we got to see where it all came from.
"Room Raiders": The premise of "Room Raiders" was simple. Three people have their rooms "raided" by another person, and watch from a bus as their potential date leafs through their personal belongings. The results were hilarious -- or completely disgusting -- but either way, "Room Raiders" was a modern dating show that truly captured the voyeuristic spirit of the early 2000s.
"The Real World": Enough said. Without "The Real World," we wouldn't have half the reality shows we watch today. And we definitely wouldn't know as many pranks to play on roommates!
