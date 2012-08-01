A Look Back At MTV’s Trailblazing Reality Shows

Unless you’ve been locked in a basement for the past couple of weeks, you know that the Olympics are going on. And while we’re all about patriotism and good old healthy competition, some of us at the office are a little bit sick of them already.

So what’s the cure for the Olympics blues? Looking forward to the great fall television programming coming our way, of course! There are plenty of quality options on the horizon — and more importantly, a lot of trashy and entertaining reality shows. Alarmingly young bride (and master of alliteration) Courtney Stodden is finally getting her chance to shine in front of the cameras, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle will be vamping for the E! cameras, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner will continue in their family’s footsteps with a show of their own. And that’s just the beginning.

But these would not even be a possibility without the trailblazing efforts of MTV, who, once they decided they were done with music videos, decided to pioneer the reality television movement. Yes, “The Real World” did sort of start it all, but MTV has had plenty of other gems. Coincidentally, it also happens to be the network’s 31st birthday!

So in honor of the little network that could, click through the gallery above for MTV’s most influential shows and what wouldn’t be on the air without them.