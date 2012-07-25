MTV’s House of Style Readies Its Comeback

MTV’s ’90s hit TV show House of Style is set to return after about a two decade hiatus — Hallelujah! Archival clips have already been relaunched on the MTV website, featuring brands ranging from Betsey Johnson to Stussy. A documentary about the nostalgic ’90s series will also be released on August 7th, titled House of Style: Music, Models and MTV.

MTV’s Dave Sirulnick told Fashionista that most of today’s youth’s fashion inspiration comes from the ’80s and ’90s, when the program was at its prime. “We realized we had this amazing treasure trove,” he told the site. “We really wanted to get that back out there.” Hey, who can blame him on capitalizing on a good thing?

What may even perhaps be the biggest charge for speculation is the announcement of the new host for the series (due to be released in September). We’re predicting perhaps Alexa Chung, Harley Viera-Newton or maybe even Coco Rocha. Who do you think should step into Cindy Crawford’s stilettos?

Photo: MTV