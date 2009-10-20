MTV’s The City: Live Blog

Last week The City was all about work and who slipped up and who shined. This week (thankfully!) we get a peek inside the social lives of Whit and the gang. Whitney has two suitors on her hands while Olivia works the room at a work party.

Read on to follow it in real time:

10:25 pm: Feeling a bit sick from all of the pre-Halloween sweets my housemate Britt and I just consumed, but ready from some more (eye) candy on this week’s episode. RT @whitneyEVEport ahhh!!! boys, boys, boys on tonight’s episode of The City…I don’t know what to do with myself…

10:31 pm: Sammie announces Bergdorf is having a party with life guards. Is it just me or, huh? Loving her purple skinnies though.

10:33 pm: Joe Zee announces Carol Smith of ELLE is having a party as well. Erin says she doesn’t want to invite Olivia. Right on cue, Joe calls Liv in and asks Erin to personally escort her to the party…

10:36 pm: Cute boy #1 alert. Roxy’s date, Zac, is a FOX; but I prefer blondes.

10:37 pm: Perfect timing for some blonde surfer boy life guards. Cute boys #2 and #3 at the Bergdorf party are gorgeous.

10:43 pm: Is it just me or do Roxy’s eyebrows get skinnier by the day? Kelly tells “Whittles” to have her new boy pee in Jay’s apartment to mark his territory. Standard Cutrone.

10:45 pm: Olivia werqs the room at the ELLE party while Erin silently zones out on the sideline. Why so pensive, E?

10:48 pm: Whit goes to a party at Adam and Jay’s apartment (while Jay is out of town – WHY MTV WHY?). At least cute boy #4 is there. It’s getting hard to keep them all straight. I see what you meant Whitney…I don’t know what to do with myself either…

10:53 pm: Roxy wears cutout leggings to work at People’s Revolution. Oh dear, that’s one girl who should not be exposing chunks of her thigh, sorry Rox.

10:55 pm: Erin tells Olivia that the ELLE party wasn’t all about air-kissing and ass-kissing. Sure, but wasn’t she the one being anti-social? Confused again…

10:57 pm: Whitney goes on a romantic candle-lit date with modelesque cute boy #4, Freddy Fackelmayer. Yes, Fackelmayer.

10:58 pm: The end. Between my current sugar high and all the hot boy action on tonight’s episode, I’d say I’m much more satisfied than last week. And Jay (I’m in NY, call me!) appears in next week’s episode, thank you MTV! Until next time, XOXO.