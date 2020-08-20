How to Stream the VMA’s First-Ever Virtual Awards Show

Looking for the MTV VMAs 2020 live stream? We have your back. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Sunday, August 30, in New York City. But unlike past VMAs, this year’s ceremony—which will be the first televised awards show since the 2020 Oscars in February—will be virtual, for the most part.

An MTV spokesperson told Variety in May that the show has been communication with government and medical officials to ensure that the ceremony is safe for artists and fans. “We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” the spokesperson said at the time. “The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”

Though the event was planned to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with “limited or no audience” per New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s protocols, the show decided on August 7 that most of VMAs will be virtual for the safety of the artists and crew. Instead, the 37th annual VMAs will feature performances from various iconic locations across New York City’s five boroughs in honor of the city. Performers include BTS (who will perform their new single “Dynamite”), Miley Cyrus (who will perform her new single “Midnight Sky”), and Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, who will perform their duet, “Rain on Me,” which is nominated for seven VMAs including Video of the Year.

For what else to know about the 2020 MTV VMAs, including how to stream it, keep reading.

When are the 2020 MTV VMAs?

The 2020 MTV VMAs will air on MTV on Sunday, August 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

Who are the 2020 MTV VMAs nominees?

This year’s VMAs nominees include Ariana Grande, BTS, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. Grande and Gaga lead the nominations with nine nominations each. The 2020 VMAs also include two new categories: Video of the Year and Best Quarantine Performance. Click here for a full list of the 2020 MTV VMAs nominees.

Who are the 2020 MTV VMAs performers?

This year’s VMAs performers include Miley Cyrus, BTS, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Cyrus will perform her new single, “Midnight Sky,” while BTS will also perform their new single, “Dynamite” for the first time. Gaga will perform both a medley of her songs, as well as a duet of “Rain on Me” with Grande. Click here for a full list of the 2020 MTV VMAs performers.

Who is the 2020 MTV VMAs host?

Keke Palmer will host this year’s VMAs. “We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host. Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

How to vote for the 2020 MTV VMAs

Fans can vote for the 2020 VMAs on the show’s website: www.mtv.com/vma/vote. Music lovers can vote up to 10 times per day for each category until August 23. The Best New Artist category can be voted on until August 30. To vote, fans must login with Twitter or Gmail account or enter in their email.

How to stream 2020 MTV VMAs

Hulu+ Live TV: Sign into your Hulu+ Live TV account and scroll down to the VMAs on MTV (Hulu+ Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $54.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Sign into your Sling TV account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $20 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign into your YouTube TV account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial and costs $49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Sign into your Fubo TV account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $44.99 a month.)

AT&T TV Now: Sign into your AT&T TV Now account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (AT&T TV Now offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $55 a month.)

Philo TV: Sign into your Philo TV account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs $20 a month.)

MTV Live: Visit MTV.com/LiveTV and sign in with your TV provider. (MTV also provides a free 24-hour viewing pass. Users can access the pass by signing in with their Facebook account by clicking “Start now” in the section that reads No sign in? Get a one-time 24-hour viewing pass.)

MTV App: Download the MTV app from the Apple App store, Google Play store, Amazon App store or Roku app store and sign in with your TV provider.

