MTV VMAs 2016: Every Look from the Red Carpet

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are underway tonight in New York City, and the lineup this year is seriously stacked: Beyoncé has already arrived in a feathered, bedazzled gown by Italian designer Francesco Scognamiglio (cue the chorus of “slay, queen”), Blue Ivy in tow (an early shoo-in for best dressed as far as we’re concerned), and we’re looking forward to seeing Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, and more as the VMAs red carpet continues.
Ahead, see the best looks—and check back as we’ll be updating throughout the night.
Britney Spears
Beyoncé in Francesco Scognamiglio
Blue Ivy
Hailee Steinfeld in Balmain
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Nicki Minaj in Bao Tranchi
Rita Ora in Marc Jacobs
Ashley Graham in Naeem Khan
Ariana Grande in an Alexander Wang top and pants and a Mitchel Primrose choker
Alicia Keys
Naomi Campbell in Brandon Maxwell
Hailey Baldwin in Georges Chakra
Taylor Hill in Moschino
Justine Skye in Missoni
Holland Roden in Kayat
Joan Smalls
Halsey
Heidi Klum
Winnie Harlow in Nicolas Jebran
Chloe and Halle Bailey in Rodarte
Amber Rose in a Tom Ford suit, La Perla bra, and Dior sunglasses
Jaden Smith
Tinashe in Juan Carlos Obando
Nick Jonas in Louis Vuitton
Paris Goebel
Zara Larsson
Tove Lo
Baddie Winkle
Stella Maxwell and Jeremy Scott in Moschino
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez, and Simone Biles
Bebe Rexha
Cassie
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley
Alicia Quarles
Dasha Polanco
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Cole Whittle, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, and Jack Lawless of DNCE
