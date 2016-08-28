MTV VMAs 2016: Every Look from the Red Carpet

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are underway tonight in New York City, and the lineup this year is seriously stacked: Beyoncé has already arrived in a feathered, bedazzled gown by Italian designer Francesco Scognamiglio (cue the chorus of “slay, queen”), Blue Ivy in tow (an early shoo-in for best dressed as far as we’re concerned), and we’re looking forward to seeing Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, and more as the VMAs red carpet continues.

Ahead, see the best looks—and check back as we’ll be updating throughout the night.