MTV VMAs 2016: Every Look from the Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2016: Every Look from the Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2016: Every Look from the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are underway tonight in New York City, and the lineup this year is seriously stacked: Beyoncé has already arrived in a feathered, bedazzled gown by Italian designer Francesco Scognamiglio (cue the chorus of “slay, queen”), Blue Ivy in tow (an early shoo-in for best dressed as far as we’re concerned), and we’re looking forward to seeing Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, and more as the VMAs red carpet continues.

Ahead, see the best looks—and check back as we’ll be updating throughout the night.

1 of 39
Britney Spears
Britney Spears
Photo: Getty Images
Beyoncé in Francesco Scognamiglio
Beyoncé in Francesco Scognamiglio
Photo: Getty Images
Blue Ivy
Blue Ivy
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld in Balmain
Hailee Steinfeld in Balmain
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj in Bao Tranchi
Nicki Minaj in Bao Tranchi
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora in Marc Jacobs
Rita Ora in Marc Jacobs
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham in Naeem Khan
Ashley Graham in Naeem Khan
Photo: Getty Images
Ariana Grande in an Alexander Wang top and pants and a Mitchel Primrose choker
Ariana Grande in an Alexander Wang top and pants and a Mitchel Primrose choker
Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys
Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell in Brandon Maxwell
Naomi Campbell in Brandon Maxwell
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin in Georges Chakra
Hailey Baldwin in Georges Chakra
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Hill in Moschino
Taylor Hill in Moschino
Photo: Getty Images
Justine Skye in Missoni
Justine Skye in Missoni
Photo: Getty Images
Holland Roden in Kayat
Holland Roden in Kayat
Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Photo: Getty Images
Halsey
Halsey
Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow in Nicolas Jebran
Winnie Harlow in Nicolas Jebran
Photo: Getty Images
Chloe and Halle Bailey in Rodarte
Chloe and Halle Bailey in Rodarte
Photo: Getty Images
Amber Rose in a Tom Ford suit, La Perla bra, and Dior sunglasses
Amber Rose in a Tom Ford suit, La Perla bra, and Dior sunglasses
Photo: Getty Images
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Tinashe in Juan Carlos Obando
Tinashe in Juan Carlos Obando
Photo: Getty Images
Nick Jonas in Louis Vuitton
Nick Jonas in Louis Vuitton
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Goebel
Paris Goebel
Photo: Getty Images
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson
Photo: Getty Images
Tove Lo
Tove Lo
Photo: Getty Images
Baddie Winkle
Baddie Winkle
Photo: Getty Images
Stella Maxwell and Jeremy Scott in Moschino
Stella Maxwell and Jeremy Scott in Moschino
Photo: Getty Images
JoJo
JoJo
Photo: Getty Images
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Photo: Getty Images
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez, and Simone Biles
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez, and Simone Biles
Photo: Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha
Photo: Getty Images
Cassie
Cassie
Photo: Getty Images
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley
Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Quarles
Alicia Quarles
Photo: Getty Images
Dasha Polanco
Dasha Polanco
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Photo: Getty Images
Cole Whittle, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, and Jack Lawless of DNCE
Cole Whittle, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, and Jack Lawless of DNCE
Photo: Getty Images

