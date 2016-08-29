Why Is Everyone Wearing Ice Skating Costumes at the VMAs This Year?

Watching this year’s VMAs red carpet was like watching the arrivals for the Winter Olympics. And by Winter Olympics arrivals, we mean … ice skaters. As in—we just saw a sea of ice skating dresses out there. Sorry, but—since when are short, spangly dresses that look as though they’d feel right at home on an ice rink the thing to wear to an awards ceremony?

It wasn’t just young up-and-comers who went this route, though they were definitely out en masse. Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, and Hailee Steinfeld all went with short, spangly numbers, as well as four of the Final Five—Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles—who attended the show. Click through to see what we mean.