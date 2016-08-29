Drake Admits He’s Always ‘Been in Love’ with Rihanna at the VMAs

One of pop culture’s favorite spectator sports right now is playing “are they or aren’t they” in regard to Drake and Rihanna. And tonight Drake did absolutely nothing to quell the rumors when he presented RiRi with the Video Vanguard Award. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said. “She’s one of my best friends in the world.”

“All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her, even though she’s younger than me,” he said. And then he handed over the award, tried to go in for a kiss, and got the neck. Awkward.

They both played it off with class, and it’s hard to say whether the whole thing was an act or not, though Drake appeared his usual earnest, clumsy self. Side note—he was three hours late to the whole event, missing his award for “Hotling Bling” by at least an hour, and then when he finally showed up, he was pretty much the only guy who didn’t get the memo that tuxedos were definitely optional, so—there’s that.

In any event, Rihanna looked incredible tonight during her four performances. Scroll down to enjoy some of her best moments onstage, and then go to bed—it’s already Monday.