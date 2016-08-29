Here’s Blue Ivy Throwing a Mini Tantrum on the Red Carpet at the VMAs

Blue Ivy Carver may have been one of the best dressed on the red carpet at the VMAs last night—may have even upstaged her mom, Beyoncé—but after having her photo snapped a million times in five minutes, she’d had enough. And because she’s Blue Ivy, she wasted no time in letting Bey know that she’d had it. Deeply.

She may be four years old, but she is a strong, independent woman, and she wants her mom and all of the photogs to know that. Also, she’s wearing $10,950 Mischka Aoki dress that is actually called the Grand Royalle, according to the L.A. Times, so—maybe that has something to do with it.

Nah, though. She’s Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter—she does what she wants.

But it wasn’t all grumpy pants and child ultimatums for Blue last night. Here she is showing off her adorable dress, complete with pink sneakers and a full-on tiara, courtesy of Queen B herself:

Reminds us of someone else we know. Oh, yeah: North West.

“No pictures!” Northie says, wearing Supreme leggings. Seems like these tots get photo fatigue. Who can blame them?