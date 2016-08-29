StyleCaster
The Best-Dressed Celebs on the MTV VMA 2016 Red Carpet

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

The VMAs red white carpet is always a mixed bag of fashion moments. Sure, there were iconic moments like Madonna’s all-white Like a Virgin get-up in 1984, Rose McGowan’s see-through beaded gown in ’98, and Lady Gaga’s meat dress in 2010—but there were also major misses. (Looking at you, Katy Perry denim dress of 2014.)

And so far this year, we’ve seen a tutu-clad Blue Ivy out-do her mom, a few tacky get-ups that we should’ve seen coming (hi, Farrah), and DJ Khaled, because of course. Ahead, the best-dressed celebs on 2016’s MTV Movie Awards’ red carpet.

Holland Roden in Kayat
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld in Balmain
Photo: Getty Images
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Keys
Photo: Getty Images
Amber Rose
Photo: Getty Images
Chloe & Halle Bailey
Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images
Tinashe in Juan Carlos Obando
Photo: Getty Images

