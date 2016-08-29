The Best-Dressed Celebs on the MTV VMA 2016 Red Carpet

The VMAs red white carpet is always a mixed bag of fashion moments. Sure, there were iconic moments like Madonna’s all-white Like a Virgin get-up in 1984, Rose McGowan’s see-through beaded gown in ’98, and Lady Gaga’s meat dress in 2010—but there were also major misses. (Looking at you, Katy Perry denim dress of 2014.)
And so far this year, we’ve seen a tutu-clad Blue Ivy out-do her mom, a few tacky get-ups that we should’ve seen coming (hi, Farrah), and DJ Khaled, because of course. Ahead, the best-dressed celebs on 2016’s MTV Movie Awards’ red carpet.