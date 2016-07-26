The MTV VMA Nominations Are Live, and Beyoncé’s Up for Pretty Much Everything

It was a good year for Beyoncé, who released her visual album, “Lemonade,” to thunderous worldwide applause earlier this year. And today, when MTV announced their nominations for the 2016 Video Music Awards, the good times continued when Bey beat her personal record and scored a whopping 11 nods. She’s up for Video of the Year, Best Female Video, Best Collaboration, Best Pop Video, Breakthrough Long-Form Video, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography (x2), Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. Whew.

Adele also cleaned up, with eight nominations, including all of the above, minus Best Collab and Breakthrough Long-Form Vid, and instead of Best Choreography, she napped Best Visual Effects. (Adele’s not really known for her backup dancers’ twerking skills, but those visuals in “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” were pretty dope.)

Notably absent from this list: Taylor Swift, who has released three music videos in the past year (“Wildest Dreams,” “Out of the Woods,” and “New Romantics”) from her latest album, “1989.” Notably present: Calvin Harris, her jilted lover ex-boyfriend, up for three awards, including two nominations (Best Male Video and Best Collaboration) for “This Is What You Came For,” to which Swift actually wrote the words, as it turns out. Swift’s face rn: 😖. (Kanye West‘s controversial video, “Famous,” featuring a naked Taylor Swift, is also up for Video of the Year, so—yeah, not a great year for Tay.)

Here’s the full list of nominations for the awards ceremony, which will be held August 28 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Video of the Year

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Justin Bieber, “Sorry”

Kanye West, “Famous”

Best Female Video

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Hold Up”

Sia, “Cheap Thrills”

Ariana Grande, “Into You”

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

Best Male Video

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Bryson Tiller, “Don’t”

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Kanye West, “Famous”

The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel My Face”

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “Work From Home”

Ariana Grande feat. Lil Wayne, “Let Me Love You”

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

Best Hip Hop Video

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Desiigner, “Panda”

Bryson Tiller, “Don’t”

Chance The Rapper feat. Saba, “Angels”

2 Chainz, “Watch Out”

Best Pop Video

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Justin Bieber, “Sorry”

Alessia Cara, “Wild Things”

Ariana Grande, “Into You”

Best Rock Video

All Time Low, “Missing You”

Coldplay, “Adventure Of A Lifetime”

Fall Out Boy feat. Demi Lovato, “Irresistible”

twenty one pilots, “Heathens”

Panic! At The Disco, “Victorious”

Best Electronic Video

Calvin Harris & Disciples, “How Deep Is Your Love”

99 Souls ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy, “The Girl Is Mine”

Mike Posner, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”

Afrojack, “SummerThing!”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Breakthrough Long Form Video

Florence + The Machine, “The Odyssey”

Beyoncé, “Lemonade”

Justin Bieber, “PURPOSE: The Movement”

Chris Brown, “Royalty”

Troye Sivan, “Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy”

Best New Artist

Bryson Tiller

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

DNCE

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, “Hold Up”

Fergie, “M.I.L.F. $”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Adele, “Hello”

Best Choreography

Beyoncé, “Formation” (Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, and Dana Foglia)

Missy Elliott feat. Pharrell, “WTF (Where They From)” (Hi-Hat)

Beyoncé, “Sorry” (Chris Grant, JaQuel Knight, Dana Foglia, Anthony Burrell, and Beyoncé)

FKA Twigs, “M3LL155X” (FKA Twigs)

Florence + The Machine, “Delilah” (Holly Blakey)

Best Direction

Beyoncé, “Formation” (Melina Matsoukas)

Coldplay, “Up&Up” (Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia)

Adele, “Hello” (Xavier Dolan)

David Bowie, “Lazarus” (Johan Renck)

Tame Impala, “The Less I Know The Better” (Canada)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, “Formation” (Malik Sayeed)

Adele, “Hello” (André Turpin)

David Bowie, “Lazarus” (Crille Forsberg)

Alesso, “I Wanna Know” (Corey Jennings)

Ariana Grande, “Into You” (Paul Laufer)

Best Editing

Beyoncé, “Formation” (Jeff Selis)

Adele, “Hello” (Xavier Dolan)

Fergie, “M.I.L.F. $” (Vinnie Hobbs)

David Bowie, “Lazarus” (Johan Söderberg)

Ariana Grande, “Into You” (Hannah Lux Davis)

Best Visual Effects

Coldplay, “Up&Up” (Vania Heymann, Gloria FX and VFX House)

FKA Twigs, “M3LL155X” (Lewis Saunders and Jihoon Yoo)

Adele, “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” (Sam Sneade)

The Weeknd, “Can’t Feel My Face” (Brewster Parsons and Bryan Smaller)

Zayn, “Pillowtalk” (Studio Private, David Smith)