Beyoncé Leads MTV Video Music Awards Nominations: See the Entire List

Here’s a shock: Beyoncé leads MTV’s Video Music Awards pack with eight nominations. And by “shock” we mean totally not shocking.

Bey and Jay Z‘s waterlogged “Drunk in Love” video is a contender for the night’s top prize, but it has some pretty stiff competition: Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX‘s “Fancy,” Pharrell Williams‘ Oscar-nominated song “Happy,” Sia‘s gorgeous “Chandelier” and Miley Cyrus‘ naked-except-for-my-boots “Wrecking Ball.”

Also nominated: John Legend‘s “All of Me,” Ed Sheeran‘s “Sing,” Sam Smith‘s “Stay With Me” and Eminem and Rihanna’s “Monster” duet will each vie for best male music video; while Beyoncé‘s “Partition” will duke it out with Azalea, Lorde‘s “Royals,” Ariana Grande’s “Problem” and Katy Perry‘s “Dark Horse” for best female music video.

In a zeitgeisty twist, MTV decided to roll out a new category this year called the MTV Clubland Award, a clear acknowledgment of the EDM phenomenon sweeping the airwaves. Nominees include DJ Snake and Lil Jon‘s “Turn Down for What,” Calvin Harris‘ “Summer,” Zedd‘s “Stay the Night,” Martin Garrix‘s “Animal” and Disclosure’s “Grab Her!”

The MTV VMAs will air live from Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 24 at 9 p.m.

Check out the full list of nominees below, and let us know who you think should take home VMAS!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Beyoncé ft. Jay Z – “Drunk In Love”

Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

Sia – “Chandelier”

Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball”

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Eminem – “Bezerk”

Drake ft. Majid Jordan – “Hold On (We’re Going Home)”

Childish Gambino – “3005”

Kanye West – “Black Skinhead”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

BEST MALE VIDEO

Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

John Legend – “All Of Me”

Ed Sheeran ft. Pharrell – “Sing”

Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”

Eminem ft. Rihanna – “Monster”

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Beyoncé – “Partition”

Lorde – “Royals”

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea – “Problem”

Katy Perry ft. Juicy J – “Dark Horse”

BEST POP VIDEO

Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Jason Derulo ft. 2 Chainz – “Talk Dirty”

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea – “Problem”

Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc – “Wake Me Up”

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Imagine Dragons – “Demons”

Arctic Monkeys – “Do I Wanna Know”

The Black Keys – “Fever”

Lorde – “Royals”

Linkin Park – “Until It’s Gone”

MTV ARTIST TO WATCH

Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”

5 Seconds of Summer -“She Looks So Perfect”

Charli XCX – “Boom Clap”

Schoolboy Q – “Man Of The Year”

Fifth Harmony – “Miss Movin On”

BEST COLLABORATION

Beyoncé ft. Jay Z – “Drunk In Love”

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea – “Problem”

Pitbull ft. Ke$ha – “Timber”

Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne and Tyga – “Loyal”

Eminem ft. Rihanna – “Monster”

Katy Perry ft. Juicy J – “Dark Horse”

MTV CLUBLAND AWARD

DJ Snake & Lil Jon – “Turn Down For What”

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams – “Stay the Night”

Calvin Harris – “Summer”

Martin Garrix – “Animal”

Disclosure – “Grab Her!”

BEST VIDEO WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE

Angel Haze ft. SIA – “Battle Cry“

Avicii – “Hey Brother”

Beyoncé – “Pretty Hurts”

J. Cole ft. TLC – “Crooked Smile”

Kelly Rowland – “Dirty Laundry”

David Guetta f/ Mikky Ekko – “One Voice”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

30 Seconds to Mars – “City of Angels”

Beyoncé – “Pretty Hurts”

Arcade Fire – “Afterlife”

Gesaffelstein – “Hate or Glory”

Lana Del Rey – “West Coast”

BEST EDITING

Eminem – “Rap God”

MGMT – “Your Life is a Lie”

Zedd ft. Hayley Williams -“Stay the Night”

Beyoncé – “Pretty Hurts”

Fitz and The Tantrums – “The Walker”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Sia – “Chandelier”

Beyoncé – “Partition”

Usher – “Good Kisser”

Michael Jackson f/Justin Timberlake – “Love Never Felt So Good”

Jason Derulo f/2Chainz – “Talk Dirty”

KIESZA – “Hideaway”

BEST DIRECTION

DJ Snake & Lil Jon – “Turn Down For What”

OK Go – “The Writing’s On the Wall”

Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball”

Beyoncé – “Pretty Hurts”

Eminem ft. Rihanna – “The Monster”

BEST ART DIRECTION

DJ Snake & Lil Jon – “Turn Down For What”

Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Eminem – “Rap God”

Arcade Fire – “Reflektor”

Tyler, The Creator – “Tamale”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

DJ Snake & Lil Jon – “Turn Down For What”

OK Go – “The Writing’s On the Wall”

Disclosure – “Grab Her!”

Eminem – “Rap God”

Jack White – “Lazaretto”