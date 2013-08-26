The Two-And-A-Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

Didn’t catch last night’s MTV Video Music Awards? Rest easy, you didn’t miss that much. While the show—held in BROOKLYN in case you hadn’t heard—was packed with top-name performers and some big-deal events, it all managed to feel a little thrown together. However, the two-and-a-half hour telecast can easily be summed up with these 12 GIFs. So take a look, then go do something important like Google clips of NSync’s two-second reunion.

1. Lady Gaga opened the show like this, before stripping down to a thong and seashell bikini top.

2. This.

3. And this.





4. Them lines ain’t blurred.



5. Where are Emily Ratajkowski, Elle Evans, and Jessi M’Bengue when you need them?







6. That’s to you, Harry Styles.

7. Jared Leto’s hair is what we’ve been trying to do with a clampless waving iron and Oribe Apres-Beach spray for years. Also: He introduced Kanye West, who performed in the dark.

8. The NSync reunion of our dreams happened …. for 15 seconds. Nice use of laser lights to deflect our attention from seeing how the boys managed Wade Robson’s difficult choreography 15 years later.

10. This one made us sad for so many reasons. Look at that resigned yet “it could’ve been me” expression on JC’s face. Oh well, back to Tampa.

11. Why didn’t they just make Kevin Hart the host instead of sporadically coming out toward the end to recap things that already happened?

12. In case you guys forgot, the VMAs were held in BROOKLYN this year, and Katy Perry closed the show with “Roar” (aka the biggest hit of her career, already) outside under the BROOKLYN Bridge.

GIFs courtesy of MTV via E!