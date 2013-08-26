StyleCaster
Share

The Two-And-A-Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Two-And-A-Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

Perrie Samotin
by
13 Shares

Didn’t catch last night’s MTV Video Music Awards? Rest easy, you didn’t miss that much. While the show—held in BROOKLYN in case you hadn’t heard—was packed with top-name performers and some big-deal events, it all managed to feel a little thrown together. However, the two-and-a-half hour telecast can easily be summed up with these 12 GIFs. So take a look, then go do something important like Google clips of NSync’s two-second reunion.

1. Lady Gaga opened the show like this, before stripping down to a thong and seashell bikini top.

rs 560x315 130826023605 1gaga The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

2. This.

rs 560x315 130826023724 mileytongue1 The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

3. And this.

rs 560x315 130826023709 miley2 The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

4. Them lines ain’t blurred. 

rs 560x315 130826023749 robinthickebeetlejuice The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

5. Where are Emily Ratajkowski, Elle Evans, and Jessi M’Bengue when you need them?

rs 560x315 130826023716 mileyliamwatching The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

6. That’s to you, Harry Styles.

rs 560x315 130826023612 2taylorswift The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

7. Jared Leto’s hair is what we’ve been trying to do with a clampless waving iron and Oribe Apres-Beach spray for years. Also: He introduced Kanye West, who performed in the dark.

rs 560x315 130826023632 jaredleto The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

8. The NSync reunion of our dreams happened …. for 15 seconds. Nice use of  laser lights to deflect our attention from seeing how the boys managed Wade Robson’s difficult choreography 15 years later.

rs 560x315 130826023743 nsyncdancing The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

8. STOP IT MTV, you’re cutting into our NSync’s screen time!!! Wouldn’t you rather see an extra minute of Joey Fatone doing the “Bye Bye Bye” arm punch than Taylor’s reaction?

rs 560x315 130826024134 taylorswiftnsync The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

10. This one made us sad for so many reasons. Look at that resigned yet “it could’ve been me” expression on JC’s face. Oh well, back to Tampa.

rs 560x315 130826023638 jcchaz The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

11. Why didn’t they just make Kevin Hart the host instead of sporadically coming out toward the end to recap things that already happened?

rs 560x315 130826023658 kevinhartgif The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

12. In case you guys forgot, the VMAs were held in BROOKLYN this year, and Katy Perry closed the show with “Roar” (aka the biggest hit of her career, already) outside under the BROOKLYN Bridge.

rs 560x315 130826023651 katyperryshorts The Two And A Half Hour MTV Video Music Awards Summed Up In 12 GIFs

GIFs courtesy of MTV via E! 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share