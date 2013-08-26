MTV Video Music Awards: See All The Red Carpet Fashion

The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards are officially underway at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with all of the music channel’s most beloved stars hitting the red carpet arrivals zone in their best in high-end attire.

Some of the best fashion moments so far include the arrival of Lady Gaga, who was quite understated in a black curve-hugging mermaid gown with a deep-plunging back—a far cry from the meat dress of 2010.

Fashion It-girl Ciara looked stunning in a floor-length beaded creation adorned with feathers and zippers a-plenty. Miley Cyrus rocked a two-piece vintage Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit circa 1992, with plenty of gemstones and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz to go along with it, and a high point came when Katy Perry (in an Emanuel Ungaro dress with a thigh-high slit) posed alongside fitness guru Richard Simmons on the carpet.

