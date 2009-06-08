Live shows can frequently test my patience. I’m stuck standing on sticky beer and getting smacked in the face by (who I’m assuming to be) the lead singer’s girlfriend’s flailing arms as she’s the only one dancing. Finally after taking a break outside, I get a sigh of hipster angst from the bouncer for re-entering with a hand stamp half washed off.

Well, fortunately for me and my kind, MTV Unplugged is back! Originally on MTV, the show features live (and usually acoustic) musical studio performances. The series is now only on MTV.com and you can select specific songs from each artist to watch. This month’s feature is Adele complete with five songs and a brief interview with Adele.

MTV Unplugged is a refreshing substitute for live shows as I currently am frantically ripping off last night’s wristband before work to click. Just to go Carrie Bradshaw for a moment, “I couldn’t help but wonder…” Does MTV expect Unplugged to compete with Sundance’s Live from Abbey Road?