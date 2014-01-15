Best Birth Control Ever: ‘Teen Mom’ Has Reduced Real-World Teen Pregnancies

For reality TV fans, “16 & Pregnant” and its sister show Teen Mom” are some of the most compelling shows MTV’s put out in recent years. In case you’re not familiar, the show follows teenage girls who give up their lives to have children—often at the cost of their educations and without the help of their teen boyfriends—has become a staple of the network, though critics have debated its value. However, it seems both shows have had a real-world impact. According to a new economic study of Nielsen TV ratings and birth records, “Teen Mom,” and “16 and Pregnant” may have prevented more than 20,000 teenage pregnancies in 2010.

The study authors found that the reality franchise was responsible for an estimated 5.7% drop in teen births between June 2009 and the end of 2010.

Critics of the show complain that it glorifies teen moms by giving them their own ticket to reality TV stardom, and they aren’t entirely wrong: Some gossip magazines like Life & Style and In Touch have turned teen moms Janelle Evans and Amber Portwood into regular cover stars, and then there’s “16 and Pregnant” star-turned-porn-star Farrah Abraham, who’s managed to parlay her MTV turn into a slippery downward slope to adult-star fame.



Others argue that the troubles Portwood, Evans, and Abraham have experienced only further serve as a deterrent. After all, Portwood just finished a year-long prison sentence for probation violation (she’d originally been sentenced to five years), and Evans has been in and out of jail. There’s absolutely nothing glamorous about that.