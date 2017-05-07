See the Best Looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are underway tonight in Los Angeles, marking the first time the network has included small-screen stars in its annual celebration of Hollywood actors. For the red carpet, this means we’ll get to see Taraji P. Henson, Millie Bobby Brown, and the cast of 13 Reasons Why alongside movie stars such as Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, and Hailee Steinfeld. (Allison Williams will be repping both sides of the aisle for her roles in Girls and Get Out.)

The red carpet starts at 7 p.m. EST and the show begins at 8, so stay tuned for the best celebrity looks of the night. We’ll be updating the gallery as they roll in.