See the Best Looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are underway tonight in Los Angeles, marking the first time the network has included small-screen stars in its annual celebration of Hollywood actors. For the red carpet, this means we’ll get to see Taraji P. Henson, Millie Bobby Brown, and the cast of 13 Reasons Why alongside movie stars such as Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, and Hailee Steinfeld. (Allison Williams will be repping both sides of the aisle for her roles in Girls and Get Out.)
The red carpet starts at 7 p.m. EST and the show begins at 8, so stay tuned for the best celebrity looks of the night. We’ll be updating the gallery as they roll in.
Emma Watson
Taraji P. Henson
Cara Delevinge
Zendaya
Hailee Steinfeld
In a Fausto Puglisi dress and Neil Lane jewelry.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Allison Williams
Issa Rae
Amandla Stenberg
Jasmine Tookes
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
In a Jonathan Simkhai dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Roxanne Assoulin earrings, and an Edie Parker clutch.
Millie Bobby Brown
Yara Shahidi
Gal Godot
Jasmine Sanders
Jourdan Dunn
Zara Larsson
Shay Mitchell
Asia Kate Dillon
Amber Rose
Holland Roden
Katherine Langford
Jhené Aiko
Noah Cyrus
In a Baja East outfit, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and jewelry by Argento Vivo, Jacquie Aiche, and Gabriela Artigas.
Shelley Henig
Yara Shahidi
Alisha Boe
Cierra Ramirez
Debby Ryan
Madelaine Petsch
Trace Lysette
Martha Stewart
Michele Selene Ang
Shannon Purser
Hannah Payne
Ajiona Alexis
Sosie Bacon
Isabela Moner
In a Jonathan Simkhai dress, Casadei shoes, and Vince Camuto clutch.
Yvonne Orji
Kat Graham
Michelle Mitchenor
Alex Hudgens
Molly Tarlov
Jess Bauer
Storm Reid
Rebecca Black
