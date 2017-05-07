StyleCaster
See the Best Looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

by
Photo: Getty Images

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are underway tonight in Los Angeles, marking the first time the network has included small-screen stars in its annual celebration of Hollywood actors. For the red carpet, this means we’ll get to see Taraji P. Henson, Millie Bobby Brown, and the cast of 13 Reasons Why alongside movie stars such as Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, and Hailee Steinfeld. (Allison Williams will be repping both sides of the aisle for her roles in Girls and Get Out.)

The red carpet starts at 7 p.m. EST and the show begins at 8, so stay tuned for the best celebrity looks of the night. We’ll be updating the gallery as they roll in.

1 of 46
Emma Watson
Emma Watson

In Kitx

Photo: Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

In Emilio Pucci

Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevinge
Cara Delevinge

In Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya

In Zuhair Murad

Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

In a Fausto Puglisi dress and Neil Lane jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Rosie Assoulin

Photo: Getty Images
Allison Williams
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae
Issa Rae

In Off-White

Photo: Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

In Fendi

Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

In Lethicia Bronstein

Photo: Getty Images
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead

In a Jonathan Simkhai dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Roxanne Assoulin earrings, and an Edie Parker clutch.

Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown

In Calvin Klein

Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

In Gucci

Photo: Getty Images
Gal Godot
Gal Godot

In Cinq à Sept

Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders

In Balmain

Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

In Johanna Oritz

Photo: Getty Images
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson

In Fausto Puglisi

Photo: Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

In Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Getty Images
Asia Kate Dillon
Asia Kate Dillon
Photo: Getty Images
Amber Rose
Amber Rose
Photo: Getty Images
Holland Roden
Holland Roden

In Tadashi Shoji

Photo: Getty Images
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Photo: Getty Images
Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko

In DKNY

Photo: Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus

In a Baja East outfit, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and jewelry by Argento Vivo, Jacquie Aiche, and Gabriela Artigas.

Photo: Getty Images
Shelley Henig
Shelley Henig
Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty Images
Alisha Boe
Alisha Boe
Photo: Getty Images
Cierra Ramirez
Cierra Ramirez
Photo: Getty Images
Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan
Photo: Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch
Photo: Getty Images
Trace Lysette
Trace Lysette
Photo: Getty Images
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
Michele Selene Ang
Michele Selene Ang
Photo: Getty Images
Shannon Purser
Shannon Purser
Photo: Getty Images
Hannah Payne
Hannah Payne
Photo: Getty Images
Ajiona Alexis
Ajiona Alexis
Photo: Getty Images
Sosie Bacon
Sosie Bacon
Photo: Getty Images
Isabela Moner
Isabela Moner

In a Jonathan Simkhai dress, Casadei shoes, and Vince Camuto clutch.

Photo: Getty Images
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji
Photo: Getty Images
Kat Graham
Kat Graham

In Off-White

Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Mitchenor
Michelle Mitchenor
Photo: Getty Images
Alex Hudgens
Alex Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images
Molly Tarlov
Molly Tarlov
Photo: Getty Images
Jess Bauer
Jess Bauer
Photo: Getty Images
Storm Reid
Storm Reid
Photo: Getty Images
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black
Photo: Getty Images

