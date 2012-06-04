MTV Movie Awards 2012: The Best And Worst Dressed

If anyone else felt that the MTV Movie Awards were a little … vacant … you weren’t alone. This year, the red carpet was certainly missing a certain something. Look, it’s no Oscars, but it’s always been a platform for younger stars to take some chances. This year, much of the Hollywood set chose to cool its collective heels, though there were some outliers who chose to pull out the stops (we’re looking at you, Kate Graham!).

The strongest trend on the red carpet was actually beauty over fashion: We loved all the fresh-faced, summer-perfect looks, which left us itching for the summer to get here and stay put. Take a look to see which stars we thought nailed the red carpet, and which left us cringing. Which ones made your best-dressed list? Tell us is the comments below!