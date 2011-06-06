MTV Movie Awards Style: Who Killed It, Who Didn’t

The MTV Movie Awards serve as a little excitement before a lot of banal summer blockbuster openings and reality show reruns (tonight’s CFDA Awards not withstanding!). With this knowledge, we would hope that every girl (and Ryan Gossling) would bring, for lack of a better term, their A game. The MTV Movie Awards is the ideal event to have a little fun, wear something mini or sequined (hence, all that Balmain), and the pomp and circumstance of traditional awards ceremonies.
Some girls accomplished this (hi Elle Fanning, hi Hailee Steinfeld, hi Leighton Meester) and some girls didn’t. Click through for the round-up.
I'm not loving the colors in Selena Gomez's Giambattista Valli look, as it's a bit washed out, but she still looks hot. Why is this girl dating a child?
Rahr! As you'll come to see animal prints were the word, and Rosie Huntington Whitely looked expectedly hot in Dolce & Gabbana.
It leans towards biker babe in not a good way, but Kristen Stewart still, overall, looked good and less awkward than usual, in Balmain.
Hailee Steinfeld is proving herself to be quite the little style icon in the making, especially in this menswear inspired Louis Vuitton suit. Love.it.
Poor Emma Watson is experiencing a horrible moment in every girl's life, notably when you decide to let your short hair cut grow out. Man, this is not a good time for her head, but that mini white Marchesa is helping divert attention.
Leighton Meester did not win best villain, but she definitely wore Balmain the best.
I heart you, Emma Stone. I heart you even more as a blond, but I'll get over it because you wore this demure, sophisticated lace overlay Bottega Veneta dress. The underlying corset lends just the right amount of sultry to elegant.
More cats! Lily Collins looked young and MTV appropriate in D&G. It wasn't wholly original, but I'm not hating. I still don't know any of her oeuvre though.
Amanda Bynes has got to, got to retire the Herve Leger.
Elle Fanning is like a breath of fresh air in this floral Dolce & Gabbana. It was also amazing when she looked like a giant amongst grown men including Steven Spielberg when she presented. Again, this is young, appropriate, and she's just so, so pretty.
Jessica Szohr kind of looks like she's wearing curtains and/or wallpaper as jumpsuit.
Listen, Blake Lively is hot. Her bod in this blue Michael Kors dress with purple Louboutins reinforces this fact.