The 20 Best Looks From the 2015 MTV Movie Awards

It may not command the respect of, say, the Academy Awards or the Golden Globes,  the MTV Movie Awards is one of the film industry’s most fun nights, doling out awards like “Best Kiss” and “Best Cameo” to a host of stars both young and established. So, as such, the red carpet looks tend to follow suit.

Some of the biggest stand-outs on 2015’s carpet included the new guard of the young superstars, like Shailene Woodley in Isabel Marant, Bella Thorne in Peter Pilotto, and Hailee Steinfeld in Rodarte.

Jennifer Lopez, as usual, ramped up the sex appeal in a two-piece Versace number, while Scarlett Johansson showed off her her svelte post-baby bod in a fitted Zuhair Murad jumpsuit

Click through the gallery above to see the 20 best-dressed stars at at the 2015v MTV Movie Awards!

 

Scarlett Johansson in Zuhair Murad

Jennifer Lopez in Versace

Cara Delevingne in Reem Acra

Hailee Steinfeld in Rodarte

Shailene Woodley in Isabel Marant

Emily Ratajkowski in Fausto Puglisi

Holland Roden in

Rebel Wilson

Willow Shields

Victoria Justice

Greer Grammer

Bai Ling

Maia Mitchell

Charli XCX

Kelly Osbourne

Bella Thorne in Peter Pilotto

Maude and Judd Apatow

Amy Schumer

Brittany Snow

Amber Rose

