MTV Movie Awards: See the Best of the Red Carpet

While it may not command the respect of, say, the Academy Awards or the Golden Globes, the MTV Movie Awards is one of the film industry’s most irreverent nights, doling out awards like “Best Kiss” and “Best Cameo” to a host of stars both young and established. As one would expect of any MTV production, the red carpet features young stars, bemused celebrities, and wild outfit choices.

Some of the biggest stand-outs on this year’s red carpet are the new guard of the young sartorial superstars, like Debby Ryan (in Rachel Zoe) and Zendaya Coleman (in Emanuel Ungaro). It-girl Shailene Woodley had the most modern look of the night in an olive-green Balmain dress from Pre-Fall 2014, and Bella Thorne ramped up the sex appeal in Versace.

Rihanna, as per usual, looked stunning in an Ulyana Sergeenko pajama-inspired short set with a sheer, flowing overcoat, and It-girl Lupita Nyong’o nailed it in a colorful Chanel Fall 2014 dress. But, by far, the star of the opening ceremonies was Grumpy Cat, who walked the red carpet in a hat inspired by the now-iconic Vivienne Westwood one worn by Pharrell to the Grammys in January.

Click through the gallery above to see the best looks from red carpet of the MTV Movie Awards!