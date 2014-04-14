StyleCaster
Share

MTV Movie Awards: See the Best of the Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

MTV Movie Awards: See the Best of the Red Carpet

Meghan Blalock
by
MTV Movie Awards: See the Best of the Red Carpet
21 Start slideshow

While it may not command the respect of, say, the Academy Awards or the Golden Globes,  the MTV Movie Awards is one of the film industry’s most irreverent nights, doling out awards like “Best Kiss” and “Best Cameo” to a host of stars both young and established. As one would expect of any MTV production, the red carpet features young stars, bemused celebrities, and wild outfit choices.

MORE: Why Teen Stars Are Important to Fashion

Some of the biggest stand-outs on this year’s red carpet are the new guard of the young sartorial superstars, like Debby Ryan (in Rachel Zoe) and Zendaya Coleman (in Emanuel Ungaro). It-girl Shailene Woodley had the most modern look of the night in an olive-green Balmain dress from Pre-Fall 2014, and Bella Thorne ramped up the sex appeal in Versace.

Rihanna, as per usual, looked stunning in an Ulyana Sergeenko pajama-inspired short set with a sheer, flowing overcoat, and It-girl Lupita Nyong’o nailed it in a colorful Chanel Fall 2014 dress. But, by far, the star of the opening ceremonies was Grumpy Cat, who walked the red carpet in a hat inspired by the now-iconic Vivienne Westwood one worn by Pharrell to the Grammys in January.

MORE: 15 Celebrity Stylists You Should Know

Click through the gallery above to see the best looks from red carpet of the MTV Movie Awards!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Click through the gallery to see the best of the 2014 MTV Movie Awards red carpet!

Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel and Vita Fede jewelry

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Rihanna in Ulyana Sergeenko

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Grumpy Cat arrived wearing a mock replica of Pharrell's now-iconic Vivienne Westwood hat.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Zendaya Coleman in Emanuel Ungaro

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Bella Thorne in Versace

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Shailene Woodley in Balmain

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Debby Ryan in Rachel Zoe

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen in Ulyana Sergeenko

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Designer Rachel Antonoff wearing her own designs.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Rita Ora in Barbara Casasola

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Holland Roden in Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj in Alexander McQueen

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding in Giorgio Armani

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Leslie Mann in Juan Carlos Obando

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Pia Mia Perez

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea in John Galliano

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Snooki Polizzi

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Greer Grammer

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Victoria Justice in Atelier Versace

Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Next slideshow starts in 10s

MTV Movie Awards: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

MTV Movie Awards: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share