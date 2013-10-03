5 Reasons We Were Completely Underwhelmed by MTV’s ‘Miley: The Movement’

From the moment we saw the trailers for MTV’s “Miley: The Movement” we were stoked. Finally! A chance to see what life is like for Miley Cyrus behind the scenes! But as we sat down and watched the one-hour documentary, we couldn’t help but feel meh about the whole thing.

Aside from a minor meltdown (really more of a hissy fit) on the VMAs red carpet, we didn’t get a sense of what Miley’s life is really like. Sure, there’s a scene of her playing with her dogs, but that’s the extent of Miley’s home life, which is what we were really most interested in seeing. Here are 5 reasons why were completely underwhelmed by “Miley: The Movement.”

1. There isn’t a single Liam mention.

Talk about a rip off! Miley, your music is fine, but if that’s all we wanted to know about, we’d just stream your album on iTunes. Even just a five minute clip of Liam Hemsworth and Miley hanging out at home or him talking about her album would have been sufficient, but we got nothing.

In fact, the only real reference she makes about her personal life is completely vague: “I’ve put this record before everything else in my entire life. If I don’t go out there and make this record the biggest thing that’s ever hit the world, then I’ve sacrificed a lot for no reason.” Snooze.

2. Billy Ray Cyrus is also MIA.

The only thing more controversial than Miley’s twerking is her odd relationship with her dad. She mentions that being his daughter taught her a lot about music and fame, but we don’t get anything deeper than that. You know what would have been gold? If Miley explained that time she blackmailed her father on Twitter.

3. We don’t get to see any planning that went into that VMA performance.

In “The Movement,” Miley says the VMAs was “a strategic hot mess.” She’s also told Rolling Stone that if she wanted to be sexy at the VMAs, she would have been. The MTV special was the perfect chance for Miley to prove that and showcase the planning and the intent behind the controversial performance. But alas, we didn’t see anything.

4. There wasn’t nearly enough twerking.

While we saw our fair share of crop tops in the mini doc, there was a serious lack of dancing of any kind. We really expected more from you, Miley.

5. It was way too short.

Part of the problem was that “The Movement” was only an hour long. Had they extended it to two hours, maybe we would have gotten to see more of the key moments we were actually interested in.

What did you think of “Miley: The Movement?” Did you like it, or were you as disappointed as we were?