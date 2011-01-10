MTV Love Triangle: Erin Kaplan Dumps Joe Zee For Amy Astley

It looks like the magazine mix-ups didn’t end with 2010: Publicist Erin Kaplan, who starred on The City and allowed cameras to capture the drama of her day-to-day life at ELLE, has left the magazine to take a position at Teen Vogue.

Erin is replacing Eleanor Banco, who served as the PR Director for both Teen Vogue and Style.com since 2008. News of Erin’s departure was kept extremely quiet she gave notice to ELLE‘s top editors before the New Year. Banco is well-loved throughout the industry, and it’s still unclear whether she left the magazine on her own accord.

Erin was the youngest PR Director in ELLE‘s history, and a youthful environment like Teen Vogue could be a natural fit, but it seemed like she truly loved her job minus the MTV crew following her around. Ironically, there have been whispers around town that Teen Vogue has a new show in the works, so Erin might eventually find herself in the exact same position.

Do you think this has anything to do with ELLE‘s rumored sale to Hearst?