MTV: Alexa Chung Hosts Gerard Butler, He Admits to Threesome Amongst Other Inappropriate Behavior

Recently, David Letterman made a very public announcement about his intimate life on national TV, and apparently other celebs are following trend…

Take the Scottish actor, Gerard Butler, for example, his visit to It’s On with Alexa Chung. He admitted to having a threesome…and then proceeded to chat up Chung, who we all know is spoken for in the guy department by Alex Turner. We can’t really imagine how he feels about Butler’s loose lips, but we think it’s safe to say that he was less than thrilled–especially since Butler’s flirtatious comments included complimenting her amazing eyes and legs, and then really pushing the envelope by stating that he can impregnate women through looks alone. Really Butler? That’s one we haven’t heard before, but since every other celebrity and their moms are popping out kids left and right, why not Chung? Turner better watch out, or at least get a DNA test when his girl turns up preggers. Just kidding, but still.