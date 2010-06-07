MTV 2010 Movie Awards: The Highlights And Lowlights (Er, Christina Aguilera’s Light Up Crotch)

MTV has certainly upped the raunch factor in recent Movie Awards Show history, and last night’s Aziz Ansari-hosted event was no different. But not all of the show’s highlights were of the jaw-dropping kind, there were also some artfully dressed celebs, sapphic displays of affection and unorthodox dance partners to be had. So onto the top water cooler-worthy happenings from the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, California.

1. Christina Aguilera’s Vajazzled Performance Ensemble



The I Am Beautiful crooner has dropped the mom act and returned to her raunchy roots. We’re not sure if she’s just trying to keep up with Gaga or she simply missed her leather chaps. Either way she upped her game last night and took the vajazzling “trend” to new heights with a blinking red LCD heart strategically placed over her lady parts. MTV was happy to comply with a close-up.

2. Anna Kendrick Accepts That She’s in Her Early 20s



Twihards have recognized Anna’s easy wit and mile a minute linguistics since the first film the girl takes snotty teen to a very funny place. She brought other audiences on board with a spot on portrayal of an uptight girl in her 20s in Up in the Air, and she seemed to be dressing the part in real life as well. But to take home the Best Breakout Star popcorn tub last night, Kendrick finally dressed the part of a 24-year old and looked utterly adorable in a bright hued mini by Zac Posen. Plus she has this to say onstage: “I am not cool enough to win an MTV movie award, so I am not going to mess it up by talking any more than I should.” We think you’re getting there Anna.

3. Dr. Cullen Drops F Bombs



Peter Facinelli’s alter ego may be the incredibly mature (um, like 350-years old) Dr. Cullen, but the patriarch of the vampire fam proved that in real life he’s not quite as grown up as the pale one. When The Twilight Saga: New Moon was announced as Best Movie, Facinelli graciously accepted on behalf of the cast with a stream of profanities. Although the live show was on a delay, the presumably overworked guy in charge of censoring inevitably missed a few here and there, letting though some serious F-bombs. Facinelli took to his Twitter to say, “Want 2 thank all the fans who voted for us at the MTV Awards. What a night. Someone needs to be quicker with that bleep button. Oops.”

4. Sandra and Scarlett Smooch



What would the MTV Awards be without a little girl on girl action? See: Madonna and Britney et al. Sandra Bullock was looking to take back her title of America’s Sweetheart in an attempt to toss the moniker of jilted-wife-of-a-tattoed-motorcycle-enthusiast-with-a-penchant-for-Boobs-McGee when she accepted the MTV Generation Award last night. After a sweet speech, The Blind Side star reprised her Oscar night lady smooch with Meryl Streep and planted one on Scarlett Johansson, who was on stage seemingly for this purpose alone. ScarJo’s hubby Ryan Reynolds was nominated for Best Kiss with the Speed actress and Scarlett must have thought it was only fair for her to lock lips with the rom com queen herself men everywhere were thankful.

5. Les Grossman Jams with JLo



Ok, full disclosure we are not the biggest Tom Cruise fans. Even pre-couch jumping we’ve always thought he veered ever so slightly on the side of creepy. But as his alter ego Hollywood super agent Les Grossman, a character he first portrayed in Tropic Thunder, we actually kind of like him. As an abrasive, ball-busting and balding Hollywood exec Cruise is funny and even endearing, especially when he’s in character keeping step with JLo and getting spanked by her on stage. Wife Katie Holmes couldn’t have looked more proud.

6. Bradley Cooper in Gucci



Nominee Bradley Cooper wore a dark navy jacket with leather shoulder detail by Gucci Spring Summer 2010 and Diesel jeans for last night’s festivities. The Hangover star did some stellar presenting but didn’t take home any golden popcorn. As far as we’re concerned, Bradley is always a winner. Especially in a super sexy designer ensemble. Swoon.

7. Kiss Cam Gone Jersey



The Kiss Cam was a clever device to get our fave famous ones to smooch on screen. Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron looked sadly awkward for a long-term young couple, and Jonah Hill and Russell Brand made us uncomfortable with their really, really long makeout session, but you know, it worked. Our favorite Kiss Cam moment though was when another guy moved in on the Situation’s lady, leaving the man known for his six-pack to chase the young guy out of the theater. Surely it was staged, but we’re suckers for a little lowbrow Jersey Shore humor.

8. The Hangover Still Makes Us Laugh





The Hangover grabbed two awards last night, with Ken Jeong being honored with Best WTF Moment, and showing his appreciation with some really inappropriate hand gestures, while Zach Galifianakis won Best Comedic Performance but sadly wasn’t there to regale the audience with some quick-witted, off-the-wall quips. But our fave Hangover moment of the night was when Ed Helms took to the piano to sing the “Tiger Song” from the film that convinced men everywhere to never have a Vegas bachelor party the night before their wedding. Oh did we mention Ken Jeong did an interpretive dance complete with skimpy tiger costume? There’s nothing funnier than a comedian with nearly zero capacity for embarrassment.

Snooze Fest of the Night



R.Patz and K.Stew‘s near kiss the second year in a row is seriously boring. After winning Best Kiss the two have a tendency to pretend to lock lips in some awkward way or another. It’s lame and we’re over it. Just admit you’re dating, show a little PDA, and call it a day.

All images from MTV.com

Related:

Shopping For: Cameron Diaz

Tom Cruise Needed a Comeback?

Kristen Stewart’s Ponytail Hairstyle at The 2010 MTV Movie Awards