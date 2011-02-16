MSTRKRFT Releases Heartbreaker Video

MSTRKRFT released their new music video for their song, “Heartbreaker” which interestingly enough features John Legend.

In the video, MSTRKRFT representatives loot and loiter in um… a store in Chinatown? I’m not really sure where this fictional Oriental Trading Company (I know that’s actually what it’s called but does it make anyone else just a little uncomfortable) overstock bodega is supposed to be necessarily. One of the ruffians checks out the check out girl and is narrowly thwarted in his attempted first kiss.

Too bad John Legend isn’t in the video… I bet he would seal that deal. The guy’s got a song about basically doing it in a park. Clearly, John Legend is not very timid.

MSTRKRFT – Featuring John Legend from vincent haycock on Vimeo.