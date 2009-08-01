MSTRKRFT Plays at All Points West

I never really understood why people lost their effing minds over live DJ sets such as Girltalk. Like, I can push play on my iPod, cover my laptop in Seran wrap too, and wear headphones. Give me money and now I’m a DJ. (Ta-dah!) Like… I know hot beats. I know how to play said hot beats. I am therefore a DJ.

The notable difference however between me and MSTRKRFT (MSTRKRFT and I? Myself? Janice?) is that MSTRKRFT actually mashes up and creates original music. Noted for their remixes of artists Justice, Bloc Party, Wolfmother, and fellow All Points West performers the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MSTRKRFT has been busy this year. They recently released their second LP, “Fist of God” in the spring which included an interesting collaboration with John Legend for their single, “Heartbreaker.”

However, what draws crowds in around Girltalk and MSTRKRFT is their epic energy… and apparently a mild curiousity to drop E… Everyone in the crowd seems to be tripping so I’m craning my neck trying to scope out Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes as he was tripping on E during his set. At like 3:30PM. The purple lights glaring over the audience must be mesmerizing right now…

Jesse Keeler with his Karen O – inspired haircut and Al-P are swigging directly from the bottle of Jack Daniels. These dudes know how to P-A-R-T-Y. And on that note, MSTRKRFT just went in to, “Bounce (All I Do is Party).” That was kind of amazing timing…

MSTRKRFT will be playing Lollapalooza on August 9th before going abroad to Europe for an August tour