Mrs. OhFoxyMama

Last night, history was made.

For the first time, Narciso Rodriguez dressed a First Lady-elect.

The lovely red and black sheath accentuating Michelle Obama’s figure made a bold, fashion-forward statement.

The sleek dress debuted eight weeks ago on the New York runway, and is not yet available in stores. It looks like some minor modifications were made; a hemline slightly lowered, a bit less sheer, more substantial straps. What we want to know is whether or not Mrs. Obama is working with a stylist, and if so, who?!

Women everywhere are excited by the youthful Mrs. Obama’s wardrobe choices, and sales of jewelry and labels she has worn (Thakoon was a favorite on the campaign trail, as was Erickson Beamon jewelry) have increased. Two women who’d stepped into a Brooklyn, NY, barber-shop last night to catch the tail-end of Barack Obama’s speech, waited rapt, saying, “What is Michelle wearing?!”

Rodriguez is the thinking woman’s no-nonsense choice for beautiful but not overtly sexy clothes. Other fans include actress Rachel Weisz and Jessica Seinfeld, wife of Jerry, who are known for impeccable taste but never for vulgarity. Michelle is getting off on the right foot, and we are anxious to have a modern fashion plate in the White House come 2009.

Meanwhile, it appears that president-elect Barack Obama wore the navy suit by Hart Schaffner Marx that he wore at the Democratic Convention. (Hart Schaffner Marx is based in the Obamas’ home state of Illinois.)

This is not the first time the Obamas and Narciso Rdriqguez have collaborated. For $60 on barackobama.com, you can purchase Narciso Rodriguez’s Logo/Yes We Can t-shirt.