The First Man Repeller Shoe Collection Is Here—And it Is *Good*

If your taste skews less timeless investment pieces and more oooh, shiny!, prepare to meet the shoes of your dreams: MR Man Repeller, the inaugural footwear line designed by blogger-turned-media-mogul Leandra Medine, launches today exclusively on Net-A-Porter. The ten-piece collection includes Pepto pink jacquard boots (because channeling Bowie is not just for Halloween, folks), beribboned red ballet flats (like the ones from the final dance in “Center Stage,” but better), and star-spangled velvet platform sandals (best paired with sparkly socks to really drive the point home).

This being Medine, the style names are almost as important as the shoes themselves—there’s the very descriptive Alternative To Bare Feet Loafer, the LOL If You Think I’m Walking Sandal, the Morning After Flat, the I’m Here To Party Boot (a mid-calf version), and the I’m Really Here To Party Boot (an over-the-knee version). While the 27-year-old has collaborated with dozens of brands in the past, including Atea Oceanie, Outdoor Voices, Re/Done, and VEDA, this marks her first standalone line. Prices range from $350 to $795, so perhaps some appetite for investment-shoes is required—but really, what’s a few weeks of ramen noodles and Uber abstention if it means your next #ihavethisthingwithfloors ‘gram could involve seven different shades of metallic leather?

Yep, that’s what I thought.

