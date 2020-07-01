Every New Movie You Can Still Safely Watch in Theaters Later This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

When the world shut down in March, so did TV and movie productions. Blockbuster films like Mulan and A Quiet Place II were postponed, with no new release date in sight. Though the world is changing everyday, there are still some movies to watch in theaters this summer—of course, with safety precautions in place.

AMC announced in June that it planned to open around 450 movie theaters in the United States by July 15, with the rest to open by July 24 in time for a couple summer blockbusters. The movie theater chain also announced that it will require face masks for all movie goers. The announcement came after backlash from AMC CEO Adam Aron’s comments about how he didn’t want AMC to require masks because he didn’t want the company to be drawn into “political controversy.” Understandably, he was slammed for his comments and later reversed the rule. Other movie theater chains, such as Regal Cinemas, also have planned re-openings for the summer and will also require masks. Many drive-in theaters across the nation also remain open.

Though states are slowly re-opening across the country, it’s best to remain cautious and mindful of your health and safety and those of others around you. If you do plan to see one of these movies later this summer, be sure to wear a mask and social-distance yourself from other moviegoers. Ahead, read up on the six movies that still have planned theatrical releases for this summer.

Tenet

Release date: August 12, 2020

Tenet is one of the first big films that movie goers will be able to watch in theaters this summer. The spy movie, directed and written by Christopher Nolan, follows an unnamed operative played by John David Washington, who’s tasked with preventing World War II. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine. The film was originally scheduled for release on July 17 before it was delayed to July 31 and then August 12.

The Secret Garden

Release date: August 14, 2020

Based on 1911 English book of the same title, The Secret Garden is about a young orphaned girl who’s sent to an isolated Yorkshire estate to live with her uncle. There, she uncovers more secrets than she could ever imagine about the property. The film stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters and newcomer Dixie Egerickx. Originally scheduled for April 3, the film will now be released on August 14 and can be watched on demand and in theaters.

Antebellum

Release date: August 20, 2020

Antebellum, directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, is a horror film about a successful author named Veronica Henley who finds herself trapped in a nightmarish reality that she must find a way to break free from. The movie stars Janelle Monáe as the lead. Other cast members include Gabourey Sidibe, Eric Lange and Kiersey Clemons. It’s release date was postponed from April 24.

Mulan

Release date: August 21, 2020

Disney’s live-action Mulan was originally scheduled for March 27. (The film even held a red carpet before it was postponed.) It was then pushed to July 24 before it was moved again to August 21. The film, a live-action remake of Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same title, is about Hua Mulan, the daughter of an honored warrior who masquerades as a man to fight in a war in place of her ailing father. The movie is based on the Chinese folklore “The Ballad of Mulan.”

The New Mutants

Release date: August 28, 2020

The New Mutants has been delayed several times since it was filmed in 2018. The release date went from April 13, 2018, to February 22, 2019, to August, 2, 2019, to April 3, 2020, to its current release date: August 28, 2020. The film, which stars Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy, is a horror film based on the Marvel team of the same name.

A Quiet Place II

Release date: September 4, 2020

A Quiet Place Part II, starring IRL couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, is a sequel to 2018’s horror film A Quiet Place, which reimagines a world where any noise leads to deadly monsters. The film is a continuation of the first film which sees Krasinski’s character, the patriarch of a family, sacrifice himself for his children. The movie, which is also directed by Krasinski, will also explore the story from before the monsters came. The film was originally scheduled for March.