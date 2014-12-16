These 57 Movies Will Expire From Netflix on January 1

During the course of the last year, we’ve written quite a bit about about Netflix, and tried to offer suggestions on what’s worth watching, both television-wise and movie-wise. However, we also noticed the sometimes, something would be in our queue, only to suddenly disappear (major bummer.)

That’s because certain things expire on Netflix mainly due to licensing agreements, which means that in the blink of eye, they’re no longer available to stream. Here, we’ve listed the 57 movies expiring from Netflix on January 1, 2015 (which doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t come back, but they’ll definitely disappear for a period, if not for good.)

“12 Angry Men”

“A Mighty Heart”

“A River Runs Through It”

“Backdraft”

“Bad Boys”

“Batman”

“Beethoven’s 2nd”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Big Trouble in Little China”

“Boyz n the Hood”

“Braveheart”

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Carrie”

“D3: The Mighty Ducks”

“Far and Away”

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun”

“Gladiator”

“Good Burger”

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Hitch”

“Hotel Rwanda”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Kiss the Girls”

“Kramer vs. Kramer”

“Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels”

“Love Actually”

“Manhattan”

“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”

“My Girl”

“My Girl 2”

“Red Dawn”

“Rocky I-V”

“Roman Holiday”

“Saved!”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Spaceballs”

“Stargate”

“Taylor Swift: Journey to Fearless”

“The Bad News Bears Go To Japan!”

“The Brady Bunch Movie”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Chronicles Of Riddick”

“The Company Men”

“The Day the Earth Stood Still”

“The Grapes of Wrath”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Mighty Ducks”

“The Original Kings of Comedy”

“The Parent Trap”

“The Phantom of the Opera”

“The Usual Suspects”

“The Wedding Planner”

“Titanic”

“Tombstone”

“Turner and Hooch”

“You’ve Got Mail”