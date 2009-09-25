Movies: Surrogates and 3 Other Weekend Must-Sees

In what is a very exciting movie weekend, Surrogates, Bruce Willis‘s latest action-packed thriller, opens today. Here is a run-down of movies opening this weekend:

Surrogates: Willis– sporting a seriously questionable hairstyle– stomps around his robo-futuristic world, investigating the strange murder of a college student. That is, his surrogate stomps around a robo-futuristic world interacting with other surrogates, while Willis’s FBI vet character sits at home, remotely controlling his robot’s every more. This creates sinister double-world, one involving real human beings camping out in the shadows and margins, from where they direct the other world, the one starring their respective surrogates, or ‘surrys,’ enacting the human’s every instruction. Directed by Jonathan Mostow (Terminator 3) and did we mention?–starring Bruce Willis, Surrogates is an ideal Friday-night, multi-plex, date-destination flick.



Fame: a contemporary reincarnation of the classic 1980 film about the talented high schoolers at New York High School of Performing Arts. The film is guaranteed to provide lively dance sequences through hallways and stair-shafts, emotional musical numbers chronicling the woes of the artistic lifestyle, and, of course, teenagers lamenting crushes, grades, and crossroads. Kelsey Grammar and the beloved Bebe Neuwirth star as teachers at the school. A must-see for arts students, arts lovers, or (caution: cheesy) anyone who has ever pursued their dreams.



Capitalism: A Love Story: Michael Moore‘s latest angry and insightful probing, this time into the dark topic of the economy. Perhaps not the most cheerful and uplifting choice, but a necessary one for anyone who desires a bit of darkly-humorous clarity on the bleak, yet all-too-important subject.



Brief Interviews with Hideous Men: The John Krasinski-penned and -directed film, based on the work by David Foster Wallace, is a series of interviews conducted by a female graduate student with various male subjects, in her attempt to achieve closure and understanding over her recent and abrupt break-up. The anthropological zeal and poignant purpose of her mission– to comprehend the nature of men– is sure to reveal uncomfortable moments, disturbing insights, and lots of dark comedy. Further reason to see: John Krasinski himself plays Subject #20.