Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal. If you’re a ’90s kid (or just love ’90s Christmas films), you may be be on the hunt for the best movies like Home Alone.

Home Alone, written and produced by John Hughes (a.k.a. the mind behind iconic ’80s movies like Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink), premiered in 1990 and became an immediate holiday classic. The film stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, an 8-year-old boy who’s left home alone for the holidays and must defend his family’s house from two burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. As much as Home Alone is your typical heartfelt Christmas film, the movie is also laugh-out-loud fun, with an award-deserving comedy performance from Culkin, who became overnight star at 10 years old when Home Alone premiered. The success of Home Alone led to four sequels: 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (which is the only sequel to feature the original cast), 1997’s Home Alone 3, 2002’s Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House and 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.

While there’s nothing as good as the original, there are several films Christmas movie lovers can watch to feel the same hijinks fun as the OG Home Alone. Ahead are the best movies like Home Alone to watch this holiday season.

Expect a ton of holiday hijinks from this movie. The Santa Clause stars Tim Allen as Scott, a divorced dad who has custody of son in Christmas Eve. However, before Christmas, Scott accidentally kills Santa Clause and is magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains to him that he must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas. Thinking it was a dream at first, Scott lives his life as normal until the months creep toward Christmas and he gains weight and grows a mysterious white beard.

A Christmas Story is a holiday classic. Based on Jean Shepherd’s book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, A Christmas Story follows Ralphie Parker, a bullied kid who has dreams of receiving a Red Ryder air rifle as a Christmas gift. The film sees Ralphie’s relationship with his cranky dad and doting mother as the days until Christmas wind down.

Christmas pranks are everywhere in All I Want For Christmas. The film follows a brother and sister as they wish their divorced mom would reunite with their dad. Set days before Christmas, the siblings lock their mom’s fiance in an ice cream truck and have him whisked off to ew Jersey. Back at home, they convince their mom that she’s been stood up, as the plot works, her ex-husband is waiting to sweep her off her feet again.

When it comes to kid hijinks, Dennis the Menace is infamous. The character first debuted in 1993’s Dennis the Menace before making his holiday debut in its sequel, A Dennis the Menace Christmas. The film follows the mischievous boy as he tries to show his neighbor holiday spirit while desperately hoping that Santa Clause grants his wish for a bicycle.

Directed by John Hughes and also starring Macualay Culkin, Uncle Buck stars Culkin as one of three children whose parents leave town for a family emergency and must be babysat by their Uncle Buck, a carefree bachelor who is tasked with changing his playboy lifestyle to be a responsible caretaker for three kids, including one angst-filled teenager. Though not a Christmas movie, Culkin’s appearance and Hughs’ directions are reminiscent of the Home Alone we know and love.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.