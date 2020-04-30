5 Movies Like ‘Extraction’ for All the Action You Need This Week

With dreams of summer action blockbusters fading by the day, Netflix treated its subscribers to Extraction—a film perfectly primed to fill the void. The trafficking thriller became one of the streaming platform’s top trending movies in its first weekend, already leaving fans hungry for more movies like Extraction.

While there’s a possibility we could see a sequel (especially after that uncertain ending), for now, fans of Extraction have plenty of similar options to enjoy. Chris Hemsworth’s brooding mercenary character isn’t the only one of his kind as far as nonstop action films go. The picks below feature former operatives, handsome hitmen, brooding bodyguards, and desperate fathers alike—all in search of someone to rescue (and others to fight).

Read on for StyleCaster five recommended movies like Extraction available to stream now.

Man on Fire (2004)

Man on Fire walked so that Taken could run. This early masterpiece of the trafficking-thriller genre stars Denzel Washington as an ex-CIA agent, hired on as the bodyguard for a wealthy family’s child, played by a young Dakota Fanning. The landscape of Mexico City begins to confirm why this child needed so much protection in the first place: She is kidnapped by a gunman, and the expert operative goes to extreme, often violent lengths through CDMX corruption to retrieve her.

Taken (2008)

“I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you.” If you haven’t heard that quote by now, what are you doing? Go watch Liam Neeson as an unassuming actioner on a mission to find his daughter after she is stolen into a sex trafficking ring. And if you have seen Taken, remember that there’s also a Taken 2 and Taken 3. Get watching!

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

This South Korean favorite follows the story of a notoriously private pawnshop owner who launches a violent mission to save a little girl, So-mi, when she is kidnapped by a drug lord. Her mother, a heroin addict, gets tied up with the wrong crowd—leaving the man “from nowhere” as her daughter’s only hope.

Prisoners (2013)

This criminally underrated thriller stars Hugh Jackman as the father of a girl who, along with her best friend, has been mysteriously abducted in their quiet neighborhood. What gives Prisoners an edge against most films of the kidnapping-genre is the pursuant’s relationship to a detective, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, which makes the search for his daughter all the more complex.

John Wick (2014)

John Wick is a man who has lost everything: His wife dies, his car is stolen, and the puppy she gifted him is killed, too. With little left to live by, the retired hitman goes a vengeful mission to set things straight. Oh, and there’s a bounty on his head—portrayed by the ever-beloved Keanu Reeves.

