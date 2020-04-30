5 Movies Like ‘Dangerous Lies’ to Watch if You Stan Campy Mysteries 

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Dangerous Lies. Those who have seen Netflix’s new mystery thriller, Dangerous Lies, know that it’s a wild ride. So what are movies like Netflix’s Dangerous Lies to watch after we find out whether Camila Mendes lives or dies in one of the campiest mystery plots we’ve seen this quarantine season? Turns out, there are a lot of campy thrillers out there to fill our mystery-loving hearts.

Dangerous Lies, which premiered on April 30, follows Katie Franklin (Mendes), a young woman who loses her job as a waitress and takes a gig as a caretaker for a wealthy elderly man. Four months into her job, her employer unexpectedly dies and leaves her as the sole heir to his estate. When Katie and her husband, Adam, move into the mansion, however, they learn that it wasn’t the picture-perfect house they expected it to be.

The two find cash (hoards of it), a dead body and tons of more secrets that they do not want to know. With a detective on their tail and a mysterious realtor who wants to sell the house for his client, Katie and Adam are in way over their heads. We won’t spoil the rest of the movie for you, but safe to say, it’s wild. After you finish Dangerous Lies, watch these films similar to it ahead.

Secret Obsession

If you loved Dangerous Lies, Secret Obsession is the next film to watch. Also a Netflix original, the movie stars Brenda Song as Jennifer Allen Williams, a woman who is hit by a car and wakes up in a hospital bed with no memory about her life. A man named Russell introduces himself as her husband, and he takes her back to what she thinks is their home. Turns out, it’s not their home at all and this “Russell” is not the Russell that used to be Jennifer’s husband. The rest of the movie follows Jennifer as she starts to unravel the lies that she’s been told.

The Perfection

The Perfection stars Allison William and Logan Browning as two talented cellists whose competitiveness becomes out of control. We won’t spoil the movie for you, but there’s a twist after Charlotte (Williams) chops Lizzie’s (Browning) hand off with a meat clever after drugging her to believe that she vomits maggots. In the end, neither Lizzie nor Charlotte is the villain of the story. Instead, the villain is someone you won’t see coming who does something even more evil than anything two competing musicians could ever do to each other.

A Simple Favor

A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie, a widowed single mother who starts a vlog channel to occupy her time. One day she meets Emily Nelson (played by Blake Lively), a fabulous, larger-than-life woman who houses more secrets than she knows. Emily and Stephanie become fast best friends until Emily vanishes into the thin air. The rest of the film follows Stephanie as she investigates Emily’s disappearance. She soon discovers that Emily wasn’t the best friend she knew after all.

Searching

Searching, starring John Cho, is filmed through a computer screen and other forms of cameras (security cameras, phone cameras, etc.) that are not your typical Hollywood technology. The film follows a dad who’s on a mission to find his daughter, who went missing after a study session. While the way the movie is filmed may not be what viewers are used to, the film offers the same fast-paced thrill that makes Dangerous Lies so exciting.

Ma

Ma stars Octavia Spencer as a woman who invites a group of local teenagers to drink at her house. What turns out to be a fun Friday night becomes a nightmare for the teens who learn that Ma isn’t who they think she is. The situation soon becomes life and death after the teens refuse to hang with Ma, who becomes irate that the kids started to ignore her. And so she seeks revenge on them. One at a time.

