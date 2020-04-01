5 Movies Like ‘A Quiet Place’ to Stream For Your Post-Apocalyptic Fix

If you asked us a few weeks ago for movies like A Quiet Place that we’re watching, we probably would’ve just shrugged and said the obvious: the sequel. Actor and director John Krasinski’s follow-up to the 2018 dystopian horror hit was expected to arrive in theaters by March 2020, but thanks to worldwide delays on Hollywood release dates, we can kiss that dream goodbye. But that still doesn’t mean that there aren’t some options available to bide our time with.

These alternatives are actually…pretty excellent as far as apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic films go. And while it can be hard to watch any story set in a harsh reality—especially movies like Contagion that speak directly to our uncertain times—many viewers will find them worthwhile, and at most, comforting.

After all, there’s something determinedly worse about the circumstances in most of these films that, paradoxically, sets a frame for positive comparison. At least we can make noise without bidding the wrath of the monsters in A Quiet Place, and sit comfortably in our homes without trekking across barren deserts, like in Cargo, in search of salvation. There’s hope for us all yet.

Grab onto that while watching these five movies like A Quiet Place, available to stream now.

Children of Men (2006)

Visually arresting and politically charged, Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men follows the plight of one unlikely man on a journey to save the last known pregnant woman on Earth, where, by the year 2027, everyone else is rendered infertile.

Available to stream on STARZ with Hulu.

Don’t Breathe (2016)

A trio of thieves decide to prey on a wealthy blind man, but soon realize they picked exactly the wrong guy to mess with. Full of the psychotic thrill that makes A Quiet Place so gripping, Don’t Breathe truly makes good on its breathtaking title.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime.

Cargo (2017)

The inimitable Martin Freeman stars in this Netflix original as a father already infected with a virus that will eventually turn him against his own infant daughter. In a desperate last-ditch effort, he treks across Australia in search of someone to take his child in before it’s too late.

Available to stream on Netflix.

It Comes At Night (2017)

In a terrible twist on our homebound times, It Comes At Night tells the story of two families forced to live together to shield themselves from a highly contagious and deadly outbreak. Hopefully, the subsequent horrors that go down for these families will remain unimaginable for us all.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Bird Box (2018)

Sandra Bullock’s knockout performance as a mother protecting her young children gripped all our hearts and minds in 2018. Her efforts are worth a rewatch, especially given the Bird Box world where the worst monster is one that you absolutely must not see.

Available to stream on Netflix.