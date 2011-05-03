Movies as Vodka: 5 Best Flicks to Get Over a Breakup

After devouring a few slices of pizza and a little vodka, the next best cure for the breakup blues is watching other people deal with the same emotions you’re going through. Whether you feel like laughing, crying or just want a little bit of hope, the following 5 movies are the best remedies for healing a broken heart. So, after you’ve indulged in the customary binge eating and drinking sess, cozy up on the couch with a few DVDs and prepared to be fully over your breakup.

The Way We Were



Katie and Hubble taught us that it’s possible to have an amicable relationship with an ex… eventually. I think Hubbell said it best when he asked, “Are you really so sure about everything you’re so sure about?” This applies to so many relationships in life, but especially something to think about in the midst of a breakup.

500 Days of Summer



This film teaches us a very important lesson about love: no matter how much you think you love someone, you can’t make them love you back. Boy meets girl. Boy falls in love. Girl doesn’t. I know it seems sad, but the movie is actually about hope hope that it’s possible to move on, even if your feelings aren’t returned. Take it from Tom’s little sister, “I know you think she he was the one, but I don’t. Now, I think you’re just remembering the good stuff. Next time you look back… I really think you should look again.”

The Notebook



If you’re looking for a good sob, then The Notebook is the movie for you. It’s all about fate, true love and destiny. Noah and Allie found eachother again after so many years of thinking that “summer they spent under the stars” was gone forever. If anything, this movie will make you not want to settle you’ll realize that there’s a Noah out there for you too.

10 Things I Hate About You

Was anyone else as obsessed with this movie when it came out as I was? Who knew that it would actually end up being one of the movies I turn to for a pick me up? This is a great one for anyone feeling anger or hatred after a breakup. As Julia Stiles shows us in this scene, it probably has more to do with being angry at yourself for loving that person. You can’t help your feelings and you can’t find love.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Sometime you just need a good laugh, and who better than Jason Siegel to give it to you. But as funny as this film is, it also has some important life lessons to impart: you may think you had the perfect guy/girl, but you were probably just blinded by “love.” The reality is that you were probably being treated like sh*t, and there’s someone infinitely better out there for you.