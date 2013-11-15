21 Excellent Movies About Female Friendships

Think about it: The majority of female-centric movies—films about women and/or for women—are about the loss, pursuit of and eventual attainment of romantic love. While we love a good teary chick flick or cheesy romantic comedy, it says something that we’re actually surprised when a movie marketed towards women isn’t primarily about the main female character’s relationship with a man.

And we’re even more surprised—downright delighted even—when instead, that movie is about her relationship with other women. The following gallery of films (which is by no mean’s exhaustive!) aren’t necessarily entirely about female friendship, but have women’s relationships with each other at the forefront of the story.

Click through the gallery to see 10 excellent movies that pass the Bechdel Test with flying colors, then head over to The Frisky to see the rest!

