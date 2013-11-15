21 Excellent Movies About Female Friendships

Think about it: The majority of female-centric movies—films about women and/or for women—are about the loss, pursuit of and eventual attainment of romantic love. While we love a good teary chick flick or cheesy romantic comedy, it says something that we’re actually surprised when a movie marketed towards women isn’t primarily about the main female character’s relationship with a man.
And we’re even more surprised—downright delighted even—when instead, that movie is about her relationship with other women. The following gallery of films (which is by no mean’s exhaustive!) aren’t necessarily entirely about female friendship, but have women’s relationships with each other at the forefront of the story.
Click through the gallery to see 10 excellent movies that pass the Bechdel Test with flying colors
"All I Wanna Do"
Starring Kirsten Dunst, Monica Keena, Heather Matarazzo and Rachael Leigh Cook
Set at a girls' prep school, "All I Wanna Do" is about a group of girl friends who plot to stop their administration's attempts to go coed. Raise your hand if you desperately wanted to be a member of the Daughters of the American Ravioli!
"Antonia's Line"
Starring Willeke van Ammelrooy
One of our favorite foreign films ever, "Antonia's Line" has been described as a "feminist fairytale" about an independent woman who returns the Dutch city where she was born with her daughter and establishes a close-knit matriarchal community. So frickin' good.
"Arranged"
Starring Zoe Lister-Jones and Francis Benhamou
This 2007 indie film is, according to Wikipedia, about "two young women — one an Orthodox Jew, the other a devout Muslim — who become friends as first-year teachers at a public school in Brooklyn." Despite their obvious differences on paper, they discover they have much in common, including the fact that they are both going through arranged marriages. Sounds awesome.
"Beaches"
Starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey
For women of a certain age, it is impossible to hear "The Wind Beneath My Wings" and not immediately start crying about this movie, which follows a lifelong friendship between two very different women through life's ups and downs.
"The Craft"
Starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk and Neve Campbell
Who needs high school boys when you've got a crew of spell-casting bad ass goth witches in your crew? This '90s movie is the besssssst and we're so sad that Fairuza Balk now makes her living selling candles on the internet instead of acting.
"Fried Green Tomatoes"
Starring Jessica Tandy, Kathy Bates, Mary Stuart Masterson and Mary-Louise Parker
Now, it's important to note that one of the biggest friendships in this movie -- the one between Idgy (Masterson) and Ruth (Parker) -- is actually a romantic one that is hinted at much more obviously in the book by Fannie Flagg. The movie is a lot more timid in its approach, so Idgy and Ruth's bond is seemingly more platonic, if still incredibly beautiful and powerful.
But the friendship between Evelyn (Bates) and Ninny (Tandy) is just as important to the film. Through Ninny's friendship and storytelling, Evelyn rediscovers her own power, and develops a confidence and self-worth that she never knew before.
"Friends With Money"
Starring Jennifer Aniston, Joan Cusack, Catherine Keener, Frances McDormand
Women! Just like men in so many ways, including the way money -- having it, not having it, losing it, spending it -- can create tension between friends.
"This is My Life"
Starring Julie Kavner, Samantha Mathis and Gaby Hoffmann
Nora Ephron's 1992 directorial debut is about two sisters who run away to find their dad after their single mom's comedy career takes off (played by Julie Kavner, the actual voice of Marge Simpson). Mathis (what happened to her?!) and Hoffmann's onscreen sibling relationship is the highlight of this movie.
"Volver"
Starring Penelope Cruz, Carmen Maura, Lola Dueñas, Blanca Portillo, Yohana Cobo, Chus Lampreave
Okay so, this film from Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar is more about female familial relationships rather than friendships. But it's an excellent one. Cruz plays a working class mother who must go to great lengths to protect her 14-year-old daughter, all while her mother comes back from the dead to "tie up loose ends." The onscreen chemistry between all the actresses is fantastic.
"Heavenly Creatures,"
Starring Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey
Nobody said female friendship was always healthy. "Heavenly Creatures" is based on the true story of two teenage girls in New Zealand who murdered one of their mothers. While most don't go to this extreme, "Heavenly Creatures" does an incredible job depicting the seductive, manipulative, obsessive nature of some friendships between young girls.